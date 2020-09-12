Coronavirus tests will be free in the US, according to CDC

Pool



All Americans will have access to analysis and coronavirus treatmentNo matter what your health insurance situation is, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in testimony before Congress on Thursday, March 12.

Robert Redfield made this promise after his dialogue with Katie Porter, a Democratic representative from California. Porter held up a dashboard showing the total costs associated with testing for the coronavirus.

“I did the math,” Porter said, holding up the board that showed the sum of $ 1,331. Underscoring that the sum could prevent many from getting tested, Porter required Redfield to use his legal authority as director of the CDC to cover the costs of the tests.

Redfield said, “We are going to do everything we can to make sure everyone gets the care they need.” To which Porter said, “No, that’s not enough,” to keep pressing Redfield until he agreed to use his authority to guarantee free trials.

We have contacted the CDC about the matter, but have not yet received a response.

The outbreak of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19 disease has infected more than 125,000 people and caused more than 4,300 deaths worldwide. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

