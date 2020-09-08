Coronavirus: Telemundo will broadcast a marathon of concerts for you to enjoy at home

Telemundo



Music takes over the Telemundo screen, as a response to the quarantine that the citizens of the world live for the coronavirus.

The television network reported in a statement that this March 21 it will present the “Concert at home”, a series of artist presentations that can be seen on Telemundo, UNIVERSO and all their platforms, starting at 6 p.m. (Central time in the United States).

The cast includes J Balvin, Luis Fonsi, Alejandro Sanz, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, CNCO, Farruko, Prince Royce, Reik, Sofía Reyes, Carlos Vives, Wisin, Jesse and Joy, Alejandra Guzmán, Mau and Ricky, Camila, Emilia, Angela and Pepe Aguilar, Paulina Rubio, Raymix, Franco de Vita, Caliber 50, El Bebeto, Banda los Sebastianes, Banda el Recodo, Banda los Recoditos and Daniel Habif, among others, who will broadcast directly from their homes or studios.

Other artists, such as Fito Páez, Juanes and Alejandro Sanz, already they have performed concerts, from their homes or studies, and have transmitted them through social networks.

“The program, hosted by María Celeste Arrarás and Jorge Bernal from Telemundo, will give Hispanic families and music lovers the opportunity to enjoy performances by their favorite artists from their own homes to support the national effort to prevent the spread of the virus, “says the company’s statement.

“In the midst of this crisis, we want to offer our viewers an encouraging family entertainment special that they can enjoy together safely from the comfort of their homes,” said Ronald Day, executive vice president of entertainment for Telemundo.

The public will also be able to enjoy the Concert at home through the Telemundo application, available in the Google Play Store and the Apple Store.



