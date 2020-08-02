Coronavirus-related scams on the rise, says FTC

Getty Images



Since the beginning of the year, consumers in the United States have lost $ 4.77 million in coronavirus-related scams, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said Tuesday, specifying that the average loss is US $ 598.

In a statement, the FTC said it has seen an increase in complaints regarding coronavirus-related scams. These scams are diverse and may be related to: either a refund after cancellation of a trip, or text message scams. Some are even related to the stimulus planned to be given to taxpayers by the government. In total, there are already 7,800 complaints.

The novel coronavirus It causes the disease known as COVID-19. The World Health Organization stated that the outbreak had officially become a pandemic in March. As of Wednesday, there were 877,000 people infected with the virus and more than 43,000 deaths worldwide.

