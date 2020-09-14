Coronavirus really affects Silicon Valley: events canceled

James Martin/CNET



One of the first events canceled due to fears generated by the coronavirus It was the MWC in Barcelona and, unfortunately, it was not the only one. In CNET en Español Week we count several events that have been canceled or that will be held over the Internet; In addition, we compare the dark mode of Telegram and WhatsApp and the controversial tweets Fleets, which disappear.



WhatsApp dark mode is here

Here is the list of the most important events in the world of technology that have been canceled or postponed — at least until Friday, March 6 at 2:25 pm Pacific Time.

Google I / O : The Google event where we would meet Android 11 and Pixel cell phones will no longer be held; the company will return the amount of the tickets this month.

: The Google event where we would meet Android 11 and Pixel cell phones will no longer be held; the company will return the amount of the tickets this month. F8: The Facebook developer conference, where news about the company’s different products are announced, has been canceled and a new date is unknown.

The Facebook developer conference, where news about the company’s different products are announced, has been canceled and a new date is unknown. SXSW: The festival to be held in Austin, Texas, was canceled after companies like Twitter, Facebook, Intel, Amazon, Apple and TikTok declined to participate.

The festival to be held in Austin, Texas, was canceled after companies like Twitter, Facebook, Intel, Amazon, Apple and TikTok declined to participate. GDC: The Video Game Developers Congress was not totally canceled, but it was postponed until the end of the summer.

The Video Game Developers Congress was not totally canceled, but it was postponed until the end of the summer. Geneva International Motor Show: Switzerland blocked any attempt to hold a large event in the country. There will be conferences held over the Internet.

Facebook Global Marketing Summit: In addition to F8, the company also canceled the marketing event that was expected to take place at the Moscone Center from March 9-12.

E3: The video game fair has not been canceled yet, but there are rumors that this could happen if the situation does not improve. It is expected to take place June 9-11.

Apple WWDC: Apple has yet to comment on its developer fair. Last year it was held at the beginning of June, so there is still time for you to announce it on a similar date or simply to delay it.

WhatsApp dark mode

WhatsApp launched dark mode this week for Android and iOS And we have compared it with the Telegram one, and to tell the truth, the Russian-origin application has more configuration options, and it was also available for a long time.

As you can see in this image. he telegram dark mode lets you adjust conversation colors, background and many more details, to make the application even more fun.

This week we also learned of new rumors of patents for Apple folding cell phones, which bring the company closer to a future development of this device. TCL released more folding prototypes, although none of them have a date of release on the market yet.

On the other hand, something that has caused commotion has undoubtedly been Twitter Fleets, a new feature that Twitter is testing in Brazil, in which messages disappear within 24 hours. In the social network itself, users made the hashtag #RIPTwitter trending, and they did not seem to be very satisfied with the possibility of having ephemeral messages.