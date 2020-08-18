Coronavirus: Real Madrid asks its fans not to gather to celebrate the title

Real Madrid asked their fans not to attend the Plaza de Cibeles to celebrate the title, if they win the spanish tournament, to avoid “contagion risks” of coronavirus

.

In a statement published on July 13, the team’s board explains: “If the circumstance arose that Real Madrid were proclaimed champion, our players would not go to the traditional venues, especially the Plaza de Cibeles, so that we also ask our members and fans not to go to these places, if the championship could be won. “

The main reason for this request, according to the text, is because “we must all contribute, as we have done up to now, with absolute responsibility to avoid the risk of contagion from the pandemic.”

“Real Madrid thanks in advance the understanding of our partners and fans. All the effort and work of our players, the coaching staff and the club for the possible achievement of a title are always aimed at sharing it with our fans, but we are aware that the times we are living in force us to take the necessary precautionary measures, “added the press release.

The Real Madrid entity says that it feels obliged to carry out “this important appeal” in an exercise of “maximum responsibility” and with the conviction that “any possible triumph” for Real Madrid should not mean a huge step backwards in the everyone’s fight against this pandemic.

For Real Madrid, it is enough to win one of the two games that remain, against Villarreal (June 15) or Leganés (July 19), to be crowned champion.

Fans have celebrated in the Plaza de Cibeles since 1986 for being a monument associated with a historical player: Emilio Butragueño, who also played for the Spanish team.