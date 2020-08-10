Coronavirus Map: Cases Increase in the United States and Latin America

Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering



The world continues in a state of alert after the appearance of a virus never seen before and with this world map of the coronavirus You will be able to stay up to date on the scope of COVID-19.

As of July 30, according to figures from the World Health Organization (WHO), the coronavirus had claimed the lives of more than half a million people and infected more than 17 million worldwide. In the United States alone, there are already more than 4.4 million confirmed cases, followed by Brazil with 2.5 million confirmed cases and India with 1.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Initially, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicated that the death rate of COVID-19 was lower than that of influenza, a disease that in the first four weeks of 2020 claimed the lives of 1,210 people throughout the country, according to figures from the same body. However, in a March situation report, the WHO indicated that mortality from COVID-19 “appears higher than from influenza, especially seasonal influenza.”

The WHO indicated that 3.4 percent of people with COVID-19 have died, while seasonal influenza kills less than 1 percent of infected people.

Initially, the largest number of those affected by COVID-19 were in China, but in early July the United States exceeded three million cases. The virus is currently present in 188 countries, so on May 15, the World Health Organization (WHO) qualified officially COVID-19 as a pandemic.



In the United States, more than 4.4 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, in Brazil more than 2.5 million are reported, in Peru more than 400,000, in Mexico more than 408,000, in Chile more than 351,000, in Spain more than 282,000, in Colombia more than 276,000 and in Argentina more than 178,000, as of July 30. The number of discharged patients has also exceeded nine million.

Faced with the public health emergency, Stanford University’s Big Local News and Pitch Interactive initiatives, with the support of Google News, launched an interactive map that shows the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, and shows the severity of the outbreak according to the number of people residing in each region.

The data comes from an open database recently published by The New York Times, and Google indicated in a statement that the first version of the coronavirus map will be published on April 14 and will be exclusive to the United States. However, the company indicated that “a global edition will be launched soon.”

For its part, Facebook created a map showing an estimated percentage of people who present COVID-19 symptoms in United States. This map is intended to help researchers and experts understand the current health crisis.

“With more than 2 billion people on Facebook, we are in a unique position to support COVID-19 research,” the COVID-19 Symptom Map website can read.

For its part, the Johns Hopkins University Center for Science and Systems Engineering (CSSE) created a map of the coronavirus that shows the number and location of confirmed deaths, confirmed cases, cases that are under suspicion and the number of cases in which people have recovered from the virus globally.

According to the CSSE site, this tool is intended to “provide the public with an understanding of the situation,” which is supported by reliable sources. This map uses information from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control in the United States, China, and Europe.

The coronavirus was first reported by the World Health Organization (WHO) on December 31, 2019 and has been under investigation ever since. At the moment, scientists still don’t fully understand how damaging the new virus, dubbed 2019-nCoV, could be. You can read about it coronavirus and all its details, here.

