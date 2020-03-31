Coronavirus Lockdown: Jack Black, Richard E Grant & Courtney Cox Among Actors Lightening The Mood On Social Media

These are heavy days. The rising devastation wrought by coronavirus and the prolonged lockdowns have gotten us all searching for respite wherever we are able to discover it.

In lots of circumstances, actors are main from the entrance in relation to charitable work. Some are additionally doing their bit to lighten the temper on social media.

Jack Black has joined TikTok in the course of the lockdown. His inimitable ‘Quarantine Dance’ is a sight to behold.

Courtney Cox has delighted her 9 million followers on Instagram this month with movies of her and her 15-year-old daughter Coco performing spectacular duets. The newest video has clocked up 4.three million views.

UK actor Richard E Grant has been treating followers to a quote a day from traditional comedy Withnail & I.

Associated Story Coronavirus: San Sebastian & Zurich Movie Fests Look To Develop Markets Given Loss Of SXSW, Tribeca & Cannes Uncertainty

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been posting updates on his lockdown with mini-pony Whisky and donkey Lulu.

Right here’s your each day Lulu replace – she’s not the perfect chess associate however she’s getting there. If you happen to’ve been pushing aside one thing like studying chess with your loved ones, use the time you’d usually be out and about. pic.twitter.com/S3QoBJtO7q — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 30, 2020

New Zealand actor Sam Neill has performed music, learn from his favorite books and up to date on his cat.

THE DISDAIN OF CATS . Sure , I’m staying with a cat that treats me with utter contempt . Properly , two can play at that recreation buster ! Hope you’re all staying protected, nicely , socially distanced however related … and nicely regarded by pets . ( I’m truly actually actually tremendous good to Boo) pic.twitter.com/RLM79KS593 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) March 31, 2020

Brit star Judi Dench had a playful message, posted by her daughter, the actress Finty Williams.

Steve Martin needed to minimize brief a European comedy tour this month because of the pandemic however the U.S. actor and musician has posted widespread tweets of his banjo taking part in and really useful playlists.

And, in fact, there was Gal Gadot and pals’ much-discussed rendition of Think about.

That video was in flip spoofed by singer John Mayer.