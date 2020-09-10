Coronavirus: Kevin Durant and several Nets players test positive

For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

NBA closed the gyms on March 11, but a week later more cases of players infected by the coronavirus. The last name to be revealed was Kevin Durant, star of the Brooklyn Nets.

This March 17, early, the Brooklyn team announced that four players were confirmed as carriers of COVID-19, without naming names. However, it was Shams Charania by The Athletic the one who revealed that Durant was one of them.

Durant told The Athletic that he felt good. “Everyone be careful, take care and quarantine yourself. We are going to get through this,” recommended the player.

The NBA announced the suspension of the tournament after the matchday of March 11. The measure was taken urgently because the French Utah Jazz player, Rudy Gobert, tested positive for COVID-19, the disease that causes the coronavirus. Later it was learned that Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons were also infected.

However, for now the list of basketball players seems short compared to that of soccer players. Below you can review the names of the players who tested positive:

Italy

Daniele Rugani (Juventus)

Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria)

Omar Colley (Sampdoria)

Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria)

Antonino La Gumina (Sampdoria)

Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria)

Fabio Depaoli (Sampdoria)

Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria)

Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina)

Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina)

England

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal coach)

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea)

Spain

Ezequiel Garay (Valencia)

José Luis Gayá (Valencia)

Eliaquim Mangala (Valencia)

Paco Camarasa (Valencia delegate)

Juan Aliaga (Valencia doctor)

Jonathas de Jesús (Elche)

Martín Ortega (Leganés manager)

Germany

Timo Hubers (Hannover 96)

James Horn (Hannover 96)

Greece

Evangelos Marinakis (owner of Olympiacos)