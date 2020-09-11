Coronavirus: Italians sing from the balconies to cheer up before the confinement

For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Music can be a great medicine for the confinement. This is how they are showing it many Italians, that in cities like Siena or Naples they improvise songs to cheer themselves up before the quarantine for the coronavirus.

This March 13, a video went viral, in which several people perform “Canto della Verbena”, a hymn of the city of Siena, which was originally called “And while Siena sleeps.” The beautiful interpretation is accompanied by images of empty streets.

The newspaper The Republic made a note about Raffaele Kohler, a trumpeter from Milan, who plays various songs loved in Italy from his home, including the popular song “O mia bela Madunina.” “People watch from the surrounding balconies and listen melancholy but pleased to his music,” says the newspaper.

Kohler joined the initiative of Anbima, the National Association of Italian Bands, which has launched the hashtag #nonfermiamolamusica on social networks to keep the spirit of fellow citizens alive during the confinement caused by the coronavirus crisis, which has hit Italy especially hard.

In Napoli, the residents sang “Abbracciami forte”, a popular song that Ornella Vanoni (Milan, September 22, 1934) performed in the 1960s.

And in Sicily the tambourines were activated.



In Rome the famous “Volare” was sung, the popular name of the song “Nel blu dipinto di blu” (In the blue painted sky) by Domenico Modugno, a song that won the San Remo Festival in 1958.

In Turin, specifically in the San Salvario neighborhood, they chose to give joy to the body by following the movements of “La Macarena”, the famous song by the Spanish duo Los del Río.

Twitter user Leonardo Carella (@leonardocarella), made a thread with all the cities in which this phenomenon is being repeated.

Other initiatives are beginning to be seen in the rest of the world, thanks to the reach of technology and social networks. In Germany, pianist Igor Levit (@igorpianist) is performing concerts via streaming since last Thursday, March 12.

Another artist, the dancer and choreographer Marco Santoro, who uses his Instagram account to give some lessons, promoted the hashtag #danceismyquarantine (dance is my quarantine) and is presenting several shows on this social network.

Italy has been one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus, after China. According to the BBC, there are already more than 1,000 deaths and more than 15,000 infected in the European country.

Due to this crisis, the government led by Guiseppe Conte decided to impose isolation measures on the entire peninsular territory, which includes the closure of all businesses, except for supermarkets and pharmacies. For this reason, the people had no choice but to sing from their balconies.