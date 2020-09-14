Coronavirus: Italian Olympic Committee suspends sports activity

For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The news about the possibility of suspending – or postponing – the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are the order of the day and are updated almost as much as the figures of the victims of the coronavirus.

The postponement of all sporting activity in Italy, plus the measures being taken in Asia, seem to be the first measures for the Olympics to be canceled or rescheduled.

The Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) decided to suspend all sporting events in Italy until April 3, and has asked the government to adopt this decision by decree, as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, according to a review this Monday, 9 March, the EFE news agency.

“All sports activities at all levels are suspended until April 3, 2020,” says CONI in a note published on its website, which asks the Italian Government to sign a specific decree “that includes this decision.” collects in the CONI statement.

On the same March 9, the Italian soccer tournament was suspended, at least also until April 3. Giuseppe Conte, Prime Minister of Italy, in an address to the nation, broke the news. “We cannot even allow the football league games to continue, I regret to say, but the fans must take note,” Conte explained in his speech, in which he announced new restrictive measures.

However, the CONI admits that international competitions, both for clubs and for national teams, do not fall within the jurisdiction of the Committee and, therefore, cannot be regulated by this decision. That is why each federation must announce its own measures.

For example, for March 10, in Spain, Valencia receives Atalanta from Italy. That game will take place behind closed doors. And there are two other pending matches for the Italian teams: Juventus vs Lyon (March 17) and Barcelona vs Napoli (March 18), which could also be played without people in the stands. All these meetings belong to the calendar of the Champions League.

In Italy, Juventus-Inter, called the “Italian Derby”, had already been suspended, which was to be played on the night of March 1 behind closed doors, as well as the Milan-Genoa, Parma-Spal, Sassuolo-Brescia clashes. Udinese-Fiorentina. All these meetings were scheduled for March 13.

Italy is the country most affected by the coronavirus after China, according to WHO, with 79 deaths recorded.

In Asia, the three most important soccer leagues had been suspended: China, South Korea and Japan. And precisely in Japan, wrestling was recently postponed. On March 27, New Japan Pro Wrestling, one of the largest companies in this specialty, through an official statement, reported that the events to be held between March 1 and March 15 were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. .

Until now, around the world, soccer matches, motorcycle races, Formula 1, marathons and recently the Indian Wells, the first 1,000 Masters of the tennis season, which was to be held in the United States, have been suspended.

Change the date of the Olympics?

On Tuesday March 3, according to the BBC, Seiko Hashimoto, minister in charge of the event, said that Tokyo’s contract with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) “requires that the Games be held in 2020”, something that “could be interpreted as allow a postponement. ” However, according to the British media, the idea of ​​celebrating them in the stipulated time, from July 24 to August 9, has not yet been discarded, despite the appearance of new victims of the virus. “We are doing everything possible to ensure that the Games go according to plan,” Hashimoto told the BBC.



Playing:

Watch this:

Coronavirus: What you need to know about the outbreak of …

3:29



On the same March 3, the IOC met in Lausanne, Switzerland, and expressed in a statement “its full commitment to the success of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that will take place from July 24 to August 9”. The IOC also said it has formed a “joint working group” to monitor the virus. This is made up of the IOC, the organizers of Tokyo 2020, the host city of Tokyo, the government of Japan and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The executive board added that it “appreciates and supports the measures that are being taken, which constitute an important part of Tokyo’s plans to organize safe and secure Games” and “encourages all athletes to continue preparing for the Olympics.”

Other options

After Dick Pound, a former Canadian swimming champion who has served on the IOC since 1978, said that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are at risk from the coronavirus, organizers are exploring other options, according to the British newspaper The Daily Mail.

In an article published on March 1, the Daily Mail states that there are informal communications between the International Olympic Committee, the World Health Organization and various heads of sports federations to explore the possibility of a closed-door competition with only cameras. TV.

Hosting the Games behind closed doors, but allowing camera crews to abide by millionaire television agreements already signed, is seen as an alternative before canceling the event or moving it elsewhere, states the Daily Mail.

But, events behind closed doors or just with athletes and television cameras, go against the spirit of Olympic competition, according to a report in The New York Times, published on February 26 and even then, they would also pose a risk. health care for the participants and media operators themselves.

“It is unusual, it is unprecedented, it is a complex problem. And if something really happens, it will have a complex solution,” he explained to the New York Times Terrence Burns, a consultant who analyzes the environment of cities competing to host the Olympics.

The opinion that opened the debate

Pound said in an interview with the Associated Press on February 25 that there was a possibility of suspending the games. According to the news agency, the manager calculated that there is a window of three months – perhaps two – to decide the fate of the Tokyo Olympics, so a decision could be postponed until the end of May.

“This is the new war and you have to face it. I would say that people will have to ask: ‘Is this under enough control so that we can trust to go to Tokyo or not?'” Said the manager.

Senior IOC member tells the AP the Tokyo Olympics would be canceled – not postponed or moved – if the virus is not under control by late May. https://t.co/vzqDn3eLY4 – AP Sports (@AP_Sports) February 25, 2020

As early as February 14, the World Health Organization (WHO) had ruled on a possible cancellation of the Olympic Games. “It is not our role to cancel any event, we will offer technical advice and considerations on risk management, but the rest is up to the host country,” WHO Executive Director for Health Emergencies, Michael Ryan, said at a press conference.

Ryan, in charge of coordinating the response to the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease with other United Nations agencies, recalled that the WHO has worked closely with previous organizers of the Olympic and World Games and other major events, but that the last word must be of the venues.

That same February 14 and from Tokyo, John Coates, president of the coordinating commission of the IOC sporting event, reported that the transfer or any other contingency plan was not contemplated: “There are no reasons to have contingency plans or to contemplate the Transfer of the Games “.

But games start july 24 and Pound warned that as the date of the games approaches, “a lot of things have to start to happen. You have to start increasing security, food, the Olympic Village, hotels. The media will be there building studios.” .

With little time

Moving to Japan for the Japan Olympics is also complicated, Pound says, making the option of postponing the games difficult and acknowledging that moving the venue is an “unlikely” option because “there are few places in the world. able to prepare the facilities in such a short period of time. “

The AP reported that “Japan is officially spending $ 12.6 billion to host the Olympics, although a national audit board says the country is spending twice as much.”

In the New York Times article it is said that it is unlikely to change the date, city or country games. For example, he cites that moving the competition to 2021 is complicated, because it collides with other sporting events, with universal follow-up. If the month is postponed, it could coincide with higher-rated competitions, such as the NFL, or it could prevent top players, such as the NBA, from participating in the Olympics.

Logistics don’t help either, and the IOC’s Pound is skeptical: “Who could organize an event the size and scope of the Olympics in five months from now? No one, realistically.” That reality collides with the economic problems faced by those who invested in the competition.

“I’ll tell you who definitely doesn’t want to cancel: NBC,” said Jules Boykoff, a politics professor and Olympic history expert at the University of the Pacific in Oregon. New York Times. “They have put billions into the rights to these Olympics. There will be serious discontent from those in power. They will insist that the Games continue.”

NBC quoted an unidentified person from NBC as saying, “The safety of our employees is always our top priority, but there is no impact on our preparations at this time.”

Discovery Inc., which operates with the Eurosport group and has broadcasting rights in 50 countries, mainly in the Old Continent, spoke with AP about a possible suspension on May 27.

“We continue to work closely with the International Olympic Committee and follow their guidance,” said Jean-Briac Perrete, President of Discovery International. “If the event doesn’t happen, it won’t have any impact on our finances.”

“We are constantly monitoring any probable situation and we will take whatever steps are necessary to ensure the well-being of our employees,” the company stressed in a statement sent to the news agency. “We have complete confidence that our partners, together with the relevant authorities, will take any necessary action.”

Suspended events

Likewise, UEFA confirmed on Wednesday, February 26, that the second leg of the Europa League round of 32, between Inter Milan and Ludogorets, would be played behind closed doors.

As of February 25, according to the TUDN sports page, “more than 60 events have been suspended, postponed or canceled as a result of the epidemic not only in the Asian region, but also in other countries.”

On Wednesday, February 26, representatives of the 12 teams of the professional baseball league agreed that the remaining 72 preseason games will be played with empty stadiums.

The modern Olympic Games have been held since 1896 and have only been canceled during the World Wars (one of them in 1940, when they were to be held precisely in Tokyo) and they have faced several boycotts – as in 1976, in the games held in Montreal, in 1980, in Moscow, and in 1984, in Los Angeles.

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 2,800 people worldwide according to the World Health Organization. The virus originated in Wuhan, China, and cases have been confirmed in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia.