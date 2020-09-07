Coronavirus: In Los Angeles they create a website in Spanish to get tested

For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Good news for Hispanics residing in Los Angeles, California. If you are part of the high risk group, you can already subscribe to a website to take the test and find out if you have been infected with it coronavirus.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said they have already received thousands of COVID-19 test kits. “We are offering testing to Angelenos most at risk first. Please help us spread the word so we can deliver much needed testing to as many vulnerable Angelenos as possible. Learn more and sign up for a test,” Garcetti posted on 23 March on Twitter.

COVID-19 testing is available today provided by @LACity. We’re offering testing to Angelenos at highest risk first. Please help spread the word so we can deliver much-needed tests to as many vulnerable Angelenos as possible. Learn more & sign up for a test https://t.co/xI5QsjcEeN pic.twitter.com/WjSWCvpo5Z – Major Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) March 23, 2020

When you enter the link published by the mayor, Mayor.LA/npY730qs3F2, the information appears in English. But in the upper right corner is the possibility to put the page in Spanish, so you can read the instructions.

At the moment, the subscription to the page is restricted to:

People with symptoms, older than 65 years.

People with symptoms, who have chronic health conditions.

People subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine period due to a confirmed exposure and still remaining 7 days of isolation.



If you are wondering how you can tell if you are infected, in CNET in Spanish we elaborated a guide disease so you can answer that question.