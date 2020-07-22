Coronavirus: In Japan they give away retro consoles to avoid boredom

One of the great challenges during the quarantine by the coronavirus

is keeping kids focused on one activity, and the Japanese Retro Video Game Association (JARGA) seems to have a solution: Nintendo’s superNES.

In a statement, JARGA warned that it will deliver consoles to 100 homes with children under the age of 16, during the state of alarm decreed in the peninsula until May 6. Delivery includes the console, adapters, a controller and two games.

For the peace of mind of the beneficiaries, the games would be disinfected and all the units, recycled, checked to verify that they work correctly. The games to be included in the package are reportedly Final Fantasy VI and Donkey Kong Country.

Those interested could submit an application until midnight on April 26. But even if you were not selected, you could buy the products. “Various masterpieces can be purchased at online stores and retro game stores,” JARGA said in the statement. And he explained the reason for this initiative: “We hope you have fun [usando estos juegos] as a communication tool for parents and children. “

JARGA is a non-profit company, which started operating in 2011. Its objective is to provide education on the history of Japanese video game consoles and titles. To do this, they repair play equipment, study preservation technology, and develop maintenance parts for retro machines.