Coronavirus in California: How to Receive the $ 500 for Undocumented

For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

California will offer US $ 500 financial aid to undocumented immigrants in the state who did not receive the economic stimulus from the federal government.

“Every Californian, including our undocumented neighbors and friends, should know that California is here to support them during this crisis. We are all in this together,” announced state governor Gavin Newsom.

The fund to support the undocumented in California that have been economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic has a total of US $ 125 million, which would allow us to assign a payment of US $ 500 –– with a limit of $ 1000 per household–– 150,000 undocumented people living in the state.

From when can support be requested?

Qualifying individuals can begin submitting applications starting May 18, 2020. However, this payment is limited, so it will be available until June 30, 2020 or until funds are exhausted. Applicants will be considered in order of application.

Who can receive financial support?

Those immigrants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic who do not qualify for federal fiscal stimulus, the CARES Act, or pandemic-related unemployment benefits due to their immigration status. Applicants must also verify that they have had financial difficulties as a result of COVID-19.

A maximum of two adults per household can receive assistance, totaling $ 1,000 per household. The California government defines a “home” as individuals who live, buy, and prepare meals together.

What do I need to request the money?

Individuals should contact the nonprofit organization in their county listed below directly. The organization will assist them with the application process, confirm their eligibility, and issue a payment card to approved applicants. Each organization will offer instructions on how to receive the payment card, either in person or by mail.

Applicants must provide information and documents to verify their identity, address, and proof that they were financially affected by the health crisis related to COVID-19.

What are the accredited institutions to give the payment?

The California Department of Social Services selected twelve nonprofits to help people apply for and receive this help. Applicants may only apply for financial aid through organizations located in their county of residence.

Below we leave you the name and information of each of these organizations.

California Human Development Corporation

Region: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Del Norte, El Dorado, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Modoc, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma Tehama and Trinity .

Website: californiahumandevelopment.org

Telephone: (707) 228-1338

Catholic Charities of California

Region: Alameda and Contra Costa

Website: www.cceb.org

Region: Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara.

Website: catholiccharitiessf.org

Telephone: (415) 324-1011

Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Project (MICOP)

Website: mixteco.org/drai/

Ventura County: (805) 519-7774

Santa Barbara County: (805) 519-7776

Community Action Board Santa Cruz

Region: Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz

Web site: cabinc.org

Telephone: (800) 228-6820

United Farm Workers Foundation (UFWF)

Region: Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Merced, Tulare and Mono

Website: ufwfoundation.org

Telephone: (877) 527-6660

California Rural Legal Assistance Foundation (CRLAF)

Region: Mariposa, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba

Website: crlaf.org/drai

Telephone: (877) 557-0521

Asian Americans Advancing Justice

Region: Los Angeles and Orange

Web site: advancingjustice-la.org

Telephone: (213) 241-8880

Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights – CHIRLA

Region: Los Angeles and Orange

Web site: chirla.org

Telephone: (213) 201-8700

Central American Resource Center – CARECEN

Region: Los Angeles

Web site: carece-la.org/drai

Telephone: (213) 315-2659

San Bernardino Community Service Center

Region: Inyo, Riverside and San Bernardino.

Web site: sbcscinc.org

Telephone: (888) 444-0170

TODEC Legal Center Perris

Region: Inyo, Riverside and San Bernardino.

Website: TODEC.org

Telephone: (888) 863-3291

Jewish Family Service of San Diego

Website: jfssd.org/drai-project

Imperial: (760) 206-3242

San Diego: (858) 206-8281

Is my personal information protected?

According to the California government, the organizations will share demographic information with the state. However, no personal information, such as name and address, will be provided to any government agency.

Does receiving the stimulus qualify as a public charge?

According to the California government, the federal government does not consider this assistance as public charge. However, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) has not issued specific guidance related to this assistance.

The $ 125 million fund is made up of $ 75 million from taxpayers’ money and $ 50 million from a group of nonprofit organizations. The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Blue Shield of California Foundation, California Endowment, James Irvine Foundation, and Emerson Collective have so far donated a total of $ 5.55 million.

The California government offers a guide for California immigrants with information on services and programs available in the state.