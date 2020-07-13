Coronavirus grows in Orange County, but don’t tell Disney fans!

For almost 65 years, Disneyland was a place where millions went for a joyous respite from the outside world.

Then the coronavirus arrived and the land of fantasy became a paradise impossible to visit. Walt Disney Co. closed its two theme parks and three hotels in Anaheim on March 13, laid off tens of thousands of workers and promised not to reopen until there was a plan to safely reopen.

Theme parks are still closed, but Disney Mall Downtown Disney reopened this week to large crowds and immediately became a point of controversy over whether California is reopening too quickly, even when it sees a record number of cases. and COVID-19 hospitalizations and an increasing number of deaths. Orange County has been particularly affected, and hospitalizations increased nearly 100% in three weeks.

At the same time, the county remains a focus of resistance to the coronavirus. Cities sued to keep the beaches open. Politicians openly scoffed at suggestions from health authorities that residents wear face masks in public places. Villagers pressured the county health chief to resign; the videos of customers fighting with store employees for not allowing them to enter without a face covering were viral.

On Friday afternoon, hundreds of people wandered around Downtown Disney, a strip of restaurants and shops that ends at the gates of Disneyland and its sister park, Disney California Adventure. It had reopened the day before and so many people arrived that security guards had to close the adjacent parking lot to prevent people from continuing to arrive.

“We just wanted to get out there and start living again,” said Kimberly Poff, the holder of an annual pass that she proudly used for her new purchase: a 65th anniversary navy blue long sleeve shirt that sparkled in the sunlight. It was equipped with hand sanitizer.

“For those of us who love Disney, it is sad to see the parks closed,” said Missy Pebley, who was there to celebrate her 48th birthday. “We’ve been waiting since the day it closed.”

At first glance, and ignoring the fact that everyone wore face masks, as per Disney’s requirements, the scene was like any other day in “the happiest place on Earth.”

Families wore T-shirts with Disney characters: Donald Duck, Stitch, Iron Man. Workers were elegantly dressed. The wait to enter the World of Disney store ranged from 15 minutes to an hour.

But these attempts at normalcy only increased how bad everything felt.

All hotel entrances were blocked, with a five-layer barricade facing the road leading to the theme parks. Guests had to go through four checkpoints, a temperature reading station, a K-9 dog, a security guard, and a metal detector, before they could enter. Workers stopped to see if someone was removing the mask or getting too close to a stranger.

Art Yero de Fontana came to collect his family’s favorite cookies after they sold out the day before. Her 4-year-old son Peter wanted to take photos outside the park gates. Years ago, Yero sold popcorn at Disney California Adventure.

“There is a lot of nostalgia,” he said. “As for health safety, I was not concerned … I was more concerned with the question of ‘Am I going to be able to get in?’

“I think as long as everyone stays away and respects the social estrangement of others, it should be good and still be good,” said Ashley Rodriguez, a Disneyland worker who wore Mickey Mouse ears along with a red Minnie Mouse face mask, a yellow skirt and black shirt decorated with matching cartoon character. The Monterey Park resident and her husband, Nicholas, spent their first date, wedding, and honeymoon at the park.

Nicholas said he felt safer at Downtown Disney than in other public spaces.

“Here they are washing things,” he said. “I’m not quite sure that the workers at JCPenney are really seeing what’s going on.”

“I think now the world could have a little happiness,” said Hayley Petzoldt, manager of the Salt & Straw ice cream parlor in Downtown Disney. The store quadrupled expected sales during Thursday’s reopening. Inside, the duct tape on the floor marked safe distances. Plexiglas separated workers from customers over the ice cream display.

“It’s a little bit different, but it’s a new reality that we’re all starting to get used to,” said the 31-year-old Santa Ana resident as the main theme of the Main Street Electrical Parade played. “We are making it work. You can still make your eyes happy. ”

Just a couple of hours later, Orange County health officials announced that the county had experienced its second-highest daily total of coronavirus cases, and its fifth consecutive day of exceeding 1,000 cases. Among Orange County cities, Anaheim has the second highest total of cases.

The continued closure of Disneyland Resort for the past four months was a psychic injury to its fans, but it also hurts Orange County.

It is the county’s largest private employer, with more than 30,000 workers, most of them now suspended. A 2019 Cal State Fullerton study found that the complex brought about $ 8.5 billion to the Southern California economy the year before.

Anaheim, which has long relied on Disney for its tax base, faces a budget deficit of $ 75 million. The windows outside the complex on Harbor Boulevard, usually full of tourists, are empty or closed.

Governor Gavin Newsom originally exempted Disneyland from its order to ban large gatherings, sparking protests on social media. Disney announced that it would voluntarily close later that day.

In mid-June, Disneyland announced that it would reopen in time for the park’s anniversary on July 17, even as coronavirus cases in California began to rise again. But with the increase in the coronavirus, that is now on hold.

The opening of Downtown Disney this week upset Ada Briceño, chair of the Orange County Democratic Party and secretary of Unite Here Local 11, which represents resort hotel workers.

“It is very disappointing to see that they opened when Orange County is going through a super high number of people with COVID,” said Briceño, who had to be quarantined in March after her son contracted the disease. “Disney must think about protecting workers, their families and our communities before making a profit amid a pandemic.”

But she was a lonely voice in the rush to compliment the move.

In a tweet, Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu praised Disney’s plans to slowly resume business as a “major milestone in the recovery of Anaheim, California and our nation.”

The city’s chief communications officer, Mike Lyster, also expressed his support.

“It is a unique time for the reopening of any business, and naturally it comes with many concerns, but the way they have done so has been an example,” he said. “Of course, that must be done safely, and we know we will not go back to where we were a year ago.”

“It was very emotional,” Disney spokeswoman Liz Jaeger said of the reopening. “The guests thanked us when they arrived. We have been waiting for this day for a long time. ”

For those who showed up, the coronavirus was only a passing thing, even a joke.

“I know it is stupid of us to be out during a pandemic, you know, today we are here to catch him,” said John Cirelli, 38, who was searching with her husband Jarrod for a place to eat.

Nearby, Jordan Parker was waiting in line with his family at the Lego store with his two daughters who needed some entertainment. He was “a little concerned” about the coronavirus, but felt he had calmed down.

But even Andrea DeAvila, a Whittier resident who visited Disneyland “every day” before the pandemic, felt that despite everyone’s best effort, things were just not normal.

“Downtown Disney is a subtle version of Disney,” said the 17-year-old girl with mouse ears. “It starts to fade as you walk.”

Her friend Maya Lee of La Habra agreed. She said her “only personality trait is being at Disney.” “Many of my friends asked me, ‘What do you do during quarantine? No trips to the theme park,'” said the 16-year-old.

Maya wore a top hat lined with the Mickey Mouse silhouette. I wouldn’t normally spend that much time at Downtown Disney, but now I had no choice.

“It feels different.”

