Coronavirus does not stop Spotify growth

Spotify appears to be immune to new coronavirusBecause the company grew in number of subscribers during the last quarter, the same that includes the spread of the new disease.

The European music company for streaming it revealed a total of 130 million subscribers, a considerable increase from 113 million paid users until last September.

The number of users in total, considering subscribers and users of the free version, also increased, from 248 million until last September, to 286 million in the quarter from January to March this year. The figures were shared by Spotify and quoted by Reuters.

“Despite all the turmoil around the world, we performed very well by almost every metric,” said Daniel Ek, chief executive of Spotify, in an interview with Reuters. Ek added that its more than 300 alliances with other manufacturers are key to its continued growth during the pandemic.

It is natural that people are spending more time at home and, without much to do, turn to the services for streaming for those moments of leisure. Spotify is not only a music platform, it also offers podcasts and a platform with exclusive content for children. An analyst quoted by Reuters reveals that remote or home work appears to be increasing adoption of online services.

Apple Music, Spotify’s rival and second on the music podium for streaming, has not updated its number of subscribers since last June. On that occasion, the Cupertino firm revealed 60 million subscribers. The Apple music platform does not have a free version with advertising.

