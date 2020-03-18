Coronavirus death toll in Italy’s Lombardy jumps 319 in a day: sources

ROME (1) – The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern Italian space of Lombardy, which has borne the brunt of a nationwide contagion, has risen by 319 in a day to 1,959, two sources with entry to the data talked about on Wednesday.

The sources talked about the number of new circumstances in the realm, which includes Italy’s financial capital Milan, had elevated by practically 1,500, with the tally of confirmed circumstances rising above 17,700.

The latest nationwide death toll figures are as a results of be launched later in the day. On Tuesday, the country-wide tally stood at 2,503.

Reporting by Emilio Parodi and Gavin Jones; Modifying by Crispian Balmer

Our Necessities:The Thomson 1 Perception Guidelines.