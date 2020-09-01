Coronavirus crisis is ‘bleaker’ than expected: Bill Gates

Michael Cohen / Stringer / Getty Images



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says the current state of the coronavirus pandemic in America and around the world it’s “bleaker” than I expected. During a town hall appearance about coronavirus Thursday night on CNN, Gates said that the fact that so many people are still dying in the United States shows that the country is “not even close” to doing enough to stop the disease. virus.

“It is possible to accelerate testing for a new pathogen very, very quickly,” Gates told the hosts, Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. “In fact, several countries did extremely well in this case and the technology continues to improve there. The United States in particular has not had the messages of leadership or coordination that one would have hoped.”

As of Friday, June 26, there are already more than 2.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States and more than 124,000 people have died, according to figures from John Hopkins University. Globally, more than 9.6 million people have contracted the coronavirus and more than 490,000 have died.

Gates attributes the numbers of infected and dead to a lack of evidence and contact tracing (contact tracing), as well as resistance to wearing face masks or masks.

Gates, who funds medical research and vaccine programs through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, it has become a target for misinformation and myths about coronavirus.

An analysis by The New York Times and media watcher Zignal Labs in April found misinformation about Gates to be the most widely spread around the world regarding falsehoods about the coronavirus. A poll published in May found that a false conspiracy theory about Gates using a future COVID-19 vaccine to implant people with tracking microchips had gained traction among Fox News viewers, Republicans and Trump voters.

Gates has dismissed such conspiracy theories, saying it is “almost difficult to deny these things because they are too stupid or weird.”