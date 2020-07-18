Coronavirus check: What about a possible second payment?

Angela Lang / CNET



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

If you’re looking for a timeline solid enough to know when the federal government would start sending a second economic stimulus check, you should know that the majority leader of the United States Senate, Mitch McConnell, finally said on July 13 that the Senate would begin “to debate and discuss [el tema] next week”.

Beyond the second economic stimulus for taxpayers, the United States Congress is under pressure to pass another economic aid bill before the end of July, the date on which unemployment benefits will expire. That deadline is very important to the more than 48 million Americans who have applied for new unemployment benefits in the past 16 weeks, especially since there is no end in sight to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is almost impossible to look at the economy right now and not recognize that both the unemployment insurance payments that have been being made, as well as the cash that was offered in April, have helped people stay on,” he said. CNET Lily Roberts, director of economic mobility at the nonpartisan Center for American Progress.

We looked at the Senate calendar, which is full of recesses, and used the timeline from the previous check to make a prediction of the next economic stimulus. Below we show you what was found.

Editor’s Note: This article is frequently updated with new information and is intended to provide an overview of the situation. If you are waiting for your money, you can track your check through the IRS website, we tell you what some of the reasons why you still don’t receive your check, and you should also know that USPS offers a free service to know when is your check coming.

Angela Lang / CNET



Chronology of the second coronavirus check: These are the dates that matter

“As soon as the Senate returns [de su descanso actual], We will sit bipartisan with the Republicans and the Democrats, “Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on July 9. Mnuchin added that discussion of a second check will be a priority for the upcoming legislation, which will be passed. between July 20 and the end of the month.

The following dates are not arbitrary: These are the days that the Senate will be in session.

This week: Currently the Senate is at rest, which began on Friday, July 3 and lasts until Friday, July 17. The Senate will return to work on Monday, July 20.

According to Senator Roy Blunt (R-Missouri), members of the senate will use the July recess to gather the information they need for a second economic stimulus package and return to work ready to make a decision. “I think the time will be right for us to know what we need to know for a package that will take us to August, September and October,” Blunt said June 30.

Second US Government Aid Check: What Is Known [fotos] To see photos

From July 20 to August 7: Senator McConnell said Monday, July 13, that his office has been working on a proposal for several weeks in conjunction with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. When senators return to work the week of July 20, McConnell said he will begin discussion of the proposal with members of the Senate Democratic and Republican party.

That gives the Senate three weeks to create, debate, negotiate, and pass a new bill before the Senate’s last session – before its next recess – so the deadline would be August 7.

What happens if the Senate does not meet the deadline that expires on August 7?

If the Senate does not approve a new economic rescue package before its August recess, these are the dates the Senate would have to work with, according to McConnell.

From August 10 to September 7: The Senate will go into recess in August, which runs until Labor Day (Monday, September 7). There are 32 days from the last date of the Senate session (August 7) ​​to the first day of the next session (September 8). The Senate will not work during the recess in August, McConnell said June 30.

If the Senate decides to pass the stimulus package in July, the new bill authorizing checks would have to go through both houses on or before Friday, August 7, for authorization before the Senate vacation in August.

From September 8 to 25: The Senate is back in session. If Congress does not finish the stimulus package by the start of the August recess, they will have to resume activities in September.

Angela Lang / CNET



When is the second check to be sent?

The IRS may begin sending checks in August, if the House of Representatives and Senate approve a second round of checks in late July.

For reference, President Donald Trump signed the CARES Act on March 27, and the first payments were sent less than three weeks later, on April 15. So under the idea that a new economic stimulus law becomes law on Friday, August 7, the first checks could be sent before August 26, following the schedule of the CARES Law.

However, it is possible that the IRS will be faster to send the first wave of checks, since for this second round it would already have all the infrastructure that was used to make the first payment, including the tool for people to register to Direct deposit to your accounts and track your payments.

On the other hand, the number of people who would qualify for a second check could slow down or speed up their delivery.

When is the deadline to receive a second payment?

Although nothing is official – and it will not be until a second economic package is announced – we can draw up a potential plan based on previous experience.

The IRS will have sent some 200 million checks by the time the first round of economic stimulus is over. (The total US population is nearly 330 million people, according to the Census Bureau.) As of early June, the Chamber’s Ways and Means Committee established that approximately 35 million beneficiaries had not received their payment.

The IRS has not responded to CNET’s questions about how many checks remain to be sent, but the agency said it will continue to send checks until the end of the year. However, if fewer people qualify for the second economic stimulus, the process may be faster.

What needs to happen for a second check to be approved?

Approval of a second round of IRS payments depends on two things: how bad the economy is and whether lawmakers believe that direct payment to millions of people is the best way to respond to the current recession.

For now, we have to wait for the Senate to return from its recess in July, at which time Washington will work on the second economic stimulus package. To receive this second check, the proposal must go through both the House of Representatives and the Senate, before needing the president’s signature. Only then could it be considered a reality.

After that, the IRS would use the system already in place to organize and distribute those checks, but it could be weeks before you receive a new payment.

OECD. Screenshot: Jessica Dolcourt / CNET.



How much would the second fiscal stimulus be?

It is too early to know how much money individuals and families will receive. First, it depends on the size of the economic rescue package, a figure that has already been debated. The US House of Representatives proposed an amount of $ 3 trillion, McConnell is seeking $ 1 trillion, and the President in June suggested at least $ 2 trillion, according to White House trade adviser Peter Navarro.

So it basically depends on how much of the package would be allocated to individuals and families. For example, the CARES Act – which was passed in March – also included money for small businesses and unemployment benefits. For reference, the first check issued to individuals was worth up to $ 1,200 for individuals or up to $ 2,400 for couples filing their taxes together. Dependents under the age of 17 earned $ 500 each.

These people were eligible for the first check, based on how they file their tax return:

Single US residents with an adjusted gross income of less than $ 99,000

Household heads earning less than $ 146,500

Couples who file a joint return without children and earn less than $ 198,000

Non-citizens (called non-resident aliens) and people currently incarcerated did not qualify for the first fiscal stimulus.