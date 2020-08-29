Coronavirus Check: How to Avoid Fraud

Getty / Peter Dazeley



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

As in many public crises, the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in a new breed of hackers targeting the people who are waiting for the economic stimulus by the government, in whom they work from home and in those who are just trying to stay healthy.

A recent statement from the FBI’s Internet Crime Reporting Center offers some good advice so you can be careful.

“Scammers are taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to steal your money, your personal information, or both. Don’t let them,” the FBI said. “Protect yourself and do your research before clicking on links that offer you information about the virus, that offer you to make donations online or on social media, or contribute to a co-financing campaign, or buy products online, or whatever. they ask you for personal information to get you money or other benefits. “

Here are three coronavirus-related scams to avoid.

Phishing Fishing

Unsolicited emails that ask you to click on an attachment should always spark a red flag. However, these classic scams known as phishing they continue to surprise some unsuspecting users who end up downloading malicious files or giving their personal information.

With the news that the government issued payments of up to $ 1,200 as stimulus for the coronavirus to taxpayers and that there could be a possible second check, the FBI recently issued a warning for people to be on the lookout for potential scammers posing as officials and requesting personal information allegedly to issue such payments. “Although the economic stimulus was talked about in the news, government agencies do not send unsolicited emails to collect private information in order to send payment,” read the federal agency’s warning.

Among other measures to make your email more secure, the United States Cybersecurity and Security Infrastructure Agency recommends disabling the automatic download option for attachments. Not all email clients offer this and every client is different, but some do. Because scams designed to persuade you to provide sensitive information by targeting specific data about you have increased and become very common in times of crisis, it is also a good idea to read this information from the government on how to identify the risks of security [en inglés].

Remember, never reveal personal or financial information in an email or respond to requests for information.

Mobile malware

If you want to follow COVID-19 news with an app, it’s a good idea to look for malware traps. In early March, a malicious Android app called CovidLock claimed to help users track the virus outbreak. However, what happened was that it allowed many Android phones to be locked by hackers who then asked for a “ransom” for the device.

Meanwhile, Reason Labs recently discovered that hackers were using coronavirus tracking map websites to introduce malware into users’ browsers. According to a Market Watch report, websites registered as related to the coronavirus in your name have a 50 percent higher probability of being malicious actors.

As Android Authority points out, setting a password on your phone can help protect you from someone “hijacking” your phone if you are using Android Nougat. It’s also a good idea to only use Google Play to search for any coronavirus-related apps to reduce the likelihood that they are malicious software.

Charity

During the outbreak of an epidemic or natural disaster, our best wishes persuade us to open our wallets in favor of the less fortunate through charitable donations. Before we follow that push, we need to take a few extra minutes to make sure the charity we’re contacting isn’t a funnel for a predator’s bank account.

Take the time to review the Federal Trade Commission’s Charity Scams page for charity scams, which could save you the anguish of having your account emptied. You can also improve your odds by searching directly on sites like guidestar.org and give.org for the name of the charity before donating.

Legitimate sources

Random Facebook groups offering supposed home cures for COVID-19, long Twitter threads by supposed health experts, and well-designed Web pages – there are dozens of ways disinformation lures unsuspecting victims into a vulnerable position. Although it can be difficult to separate the truthful information from the bait used just to generate clicks and scams, here are a couple of ways that can help you:

Click on the “about us” section of the Facebook group, where you can see if that group has changed its name on multiple occasions to link to different crises – that’s a clear sign that the group is seeking an audience and not promoting reliable information.

Check out the official sources on Twitter, including the news accounts of trusted groups and their reporters.

If a site claims to be an official government publication, check the URL and make sure it ends in .gov.

For more tips to help you avoid scams during the coronavirus pandemic, check out the official CISA page of the Department of Homeland Security.