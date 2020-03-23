Coronavirus: All Domestic Flights In India To Stop Indefinitely From Midnight Tomorrow

Civil Aviation Ministry has ordered that every one residence industrial flights to cease working from 11:59 PM tomorrow. In preserving with Journalist Shiv Aroor, solely cargo planes will proceed to perform all through this period. He took to Twitter to share the knowledge. He wrote:

“BIG BREAKING: All residence industrial flights to be stopped indefinitely from midnight tomorrow (11.59PM/March 24), declares Civil Aviation Ministry. Airways should plan operations to land at places sooner than this time. Restriction does not apply to cargo flights. #StayHome”

There is not a substitute on the interval of this ban and for now, airways are being instructed by the civil aviation ministry to land all their airplane ahead of the the. All worldwide flights to India have already been banned from 22 March to 29 March due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, Indian Railways has moreover canceled all passenger trains along with metros till March 31st.

Most states have closed down all non-essential venues and are advising self-quarantine to cease the unfold of COVID-19. In Maharashtra, workplaces have been closed till March 31st together with gyms, theatres, and swimming swimming pools.

80 cities all through India will go into lockdown till March 31 to curtail the unfold of the coronavirus. These embrace Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru. Maharashtra has been one of many important severely hit states throughout the pandemic.

There are nearly 350 COVID-19 victims all through the nation and seven have died. Three deaths had been reported on Sunday. Worldwide, as many as 13,049 people have died and the deadly virus has contaminated 3.7 lakh people. A whole of 396 people have examined constructive for coronavirus in India as per ICMR.

