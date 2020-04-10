Coping With COVID-19 Crisis: Good Films’ Miriam Segal Fights To Test Her Sick Child, Protect Her Staff & Save Her Projects

Editors’ Word: With full acknowledgment of the big-picture implications of a pandemic that already has claimed 1000’s of lives, cratered world economies and closed worldwide borders, Deadline’s Coping With COVID-19 Disaster sequence is a discussion board for these within the leisure house grappling with myriad penalties of seeing an excellent business screech to a halt. The hope is for an change of concepts and experiences, and strategies on how companies and people can greatest experience out a disaster that doesn’t appear like it is going to abate any time quickly. When you’ve got a narrative, e mail [email protected]

Miriam Segal’s manufacturing firm Good Movies Collective (The Infiltrator, The Postcard Killings) had a juicy slate able to go this yr when COVID-19 derailed life as we all know it. Because the business went darkish all over the world, Segal not solely needed to take care of the menace to her enterprise and livelihood, however she and her 8-year-old son quickly developed signs of the coronavirus. Though Segal classifies their signs as delicate, she has been battling fever and fatigue for greater than two weeks now, whereas tending to her son, ensuring her workers’s medical health insurance is paid for, and preventing to maintain her tasks alive. The very fact is, for impartial filmmakers and enterprise homeowners like Segal, there’s usually little to no monetary cushion, and powering down when sick doesn’t really feel like a viable choice with others relying on you for his or her insurance coverage and revenue.

Proper now, Segal is battling to maintain her upcoming movie Individuals of the Guide on observe. It was supposed to start out taking pictures in July, and explores the true historical past of a 600-year-old Jewish e book, the Sarajevo Haggadah, which is used at Passover. Manufacturing was deliberate in Malta, Bosnia and Turkey. “Because the disaster deepens and timelines prolong,” Segal says, “we now want to focus on defending this wonderful story.”

Talking with Deadline from her dwelling in Los Angeles, Segal described her private expertise with COVID-19.

***

When my son’s college closed, I assumed, “Sh*t, that is actually going to be critical, we should always return dwelling to England and be with my household.” At that time England was nonetheless behind the U.S. when it comes to closing every little thing down. So, I assumed, I’ll be capable of have conferences, and proceed to work. Weirdly, since I moved to L.A., I’ve been making movies round Europe, and the following three we’ve on our slate are all European movies. I assumed, Perhaps I can maintain working? However clearly, again then everybody was nonetheless studying what wanted to occur day-by-day.

We went to remain at a lodge, as a result of my Mum is 80. She’s truly extremely effectively and wholesome, however she’s additionally very intelligent and forward-thinking, and he or she had already put herself into voluntary isolation. On the lodge there have been solely about 10 visitors, and after 4 days, there have been much less and fewer of us. Finally they closed the lodge and moved us to a different one, however that was going to shut quickly, too.

I noticed the enormity of what was occurring. All the pieces was closing, and really rapidly, my son and I had nowhere to go within the UK. It was accelerating so quick. My brother couldn’t take us as a result of my sister-in-law was sick. My sister was sick. My Mum couldn’t take us. There have been no accommodations I may go to. By this level, 4 days later, every little thing had gone loopy, and we knew that the entire world was going to lock down, and we didn’t know for what number of weeks. The one factor to do was return to L.A. the place I’ve a house. However then I couldn’t pay money for any airways to vary my ticket again. I assumed, you recognize what? I’m simply going to go to Heathrow. And I’m not leaving till they modify the tickets so we are able to get again.

I went to Terminal Three to Virgin/Delta, and the humorous factor was, each single desk had somebody sitting behind it, however no clients. It was like a movie set earlier than the extras arrived. I’d initially purchased my ticket on CheapoAir.com and I assumed, they’re by no means going to have the ability to assist me right here, however I gave the lady at buyer companies my passport and my inexperienced card and requested her to do what she may. There have been two folks subsequent to me, younger guys who had been attempting to get again to Africa and had been being advised no. The lady advised me, when you return in the present day you’ll need to pay some ridiculous worth for a ticket, however I can get you again tomorrow for nothing further. I used to be so relieved, it was so fortunate.

We went straight dwelling and self-isolated, however two nights after we obtained again, Mason developed a fever of 100 levels, and I felt simply usually unwell. We had been comparatively OK, however after 5 days Mason nonetheless had this persistent fever, so the pediatrician advised me to carry him in. She examined him, carrying all of the protecting gear, and he or she stated, “He’s positively obtained it. And also you’ve obtained it. Go dwelling. He needs to be high-quality.” I stated, “Will you check him?” And she or he stated, “No we are able to’t. We’re not allowed to check anybody until they’ve proven essential signs.” It’s completely ridiculous. Solely whenever you’re dying, will they let you know you’ve obtained the illness.

I began getting sicker, and I began getting the breathlessness factor. I’m not joking, I peeled a carrot for Mason in the future, and I needed to lie down for a number of hours. It was arduous. However I need to emphasize, I nonetheless take into account my signs delicate, and really feel very fortunate. I’ve watched Chris Cuomo each night time and thought, How the hell is he stringing a sentence along with the fever he’s obtained? But it surely began to worsen and worse. I may all the time breathe, but it surely was arduous. So, I phoned my good friend Serena who’s a heart specialist, who advised me if it obtained any worse, she would come over and have my blood oxygen examined. She additionally advised me to eat avocados and oranges, and take Tylenol. It’s one thing to do with the antioxidants, however apparently, these explicit two meals assist the irritation in your lungs.

I name it the virus of 1000 signs. As a result of it’s such as you undergo each stage of what you would presumably ever really feel when you’ve gotten a chilly or a flu. Proper now, I’m within the chilly and sore throat part. However that is day 17, so I’m hopefully on the mend. I’m so significantly better off than 99% of people that get this. My sister-in-law couldn’t transfer for 3 weeks, she was so ailing. However then my sister obtained via it in 5 days, though she nonetheless can’t style or odor something. However we come from very sturdy inventory. My grandmother died at 103.

Clearly, with work, because the weeks have passed by, I’ve been extra involved about our movie Individuals of the Guide, as a result of we could find yourself falling off the manufacturing schedule. I used to be on the cellphone to Malta per week in the past to substantiate that we had been nonetheless very a lot on the entrance of the queue for our shoot. So, I suppose it simply depends upon what occurs now.

We had been getting ready two different movies this yr and into the start of subsequent yr. One is known as Mom Russia, which is concerning the Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya, who was assassinated. She was the journalist who made the struggle in Chechnya identified, and he or she’s an incredible lady. It’s a rare story about freedom of the press and independence and the significance of reality as an alternative of faux information. Then we’re doing an adaptation of The Duchess of Malfi by John Webster, which has been superbly tailored and made to really feel very “of the second,” as a result of it’s about feminine emancipation.

It relies upon how lengthy this example goes on for, however from a undertaking perspective, it’s okay. From an organization perspective, it’s a catastrophe. It’s an absolute catastrophe financially, and we’re in dire hassle. Nobody’s been laid off, however we’re very small, we’re solely seven folks. And if Trump’s supposed bailout plan truly doesn’t trickle all the way down to the folks at some point, then that’s not going to be nice, as a result of impartial corporations survive on manufacturing, and we’ve very, little or no cashflow.

I’ve the most effective CPA within the enterprise, and we had all our functions completed for small enterprise help and loans actually quick. All of the various things you’ll be able to apply for, even the $10,000 help you’re speculated to obtain in three days for small companies, we utilized for it. However after I spoke to the financial institution yesterday they had been like, “We’re inundated. We have now a whole lot and a whole lot of functions, and we don’t even have the right mandate. We’re not even certain how we’re speculated to do it. This might take weeks.” They don’t even know, they will’t even say. We tick each field as to why we should always get the small enterprise assist. It’s not for me, it’s to pay my payroll, workplace hire, and solely part of it.

Fortunately, my landlord’s been wonderful. Individuals have been wonderful. However the issue is, it’s like a domino impact. Everybody’s hurting. So, if I can’t get any money in, I can’t pay my workers, and my workers can’t pay their hire. I pay all their medical insurance coverage, in order that they don’t contribute in any respect, I pay it off the highest. And the one factor I need to make certain of is we’re paying their medical insurance coverage. I pay practically $8000 in medical insurance coverage a month. Simply paying that, and attempting to present them sufficient cash to purchase meals, is an actual battle. And as I say, we began speaking to the financial institution and the Small Enterprise Administration three-and-a-half weeks in the past, however we’re nonetheless weeks behind seeing any cash. What Trump is saying is such garbage. The man is irresponsible. I’ve no time for Boris Johnson, however my coronary heart goes out to him. He tried, and now he’s in intensive care.

I believe what Netflix is doing is wonderful. I’ve a good friend who’s a giant manufacturing designer on a giant Netflix sequence, and he posted fairly early on a thanks to Netflix for ensuring that each one below-the-line workers had been saved on wage. That may be a massive factor. However you then learn what’s occurring with Channel 4, as a result of their promoting income is down so dramatically, they’re underneath actual menace. As an impartial firm, you take a look at these massive firms and also you assume, they’ll be high-quality. However in fact, it depends upon who that firm is and the way they’re financed.

When this primary began, I used to get up each morning pondering, This isn’t actually occurring, I’ve dreamt this. I obtained depressed in a approach I’ve by no means been depressed earlier than, as a result of I’m a doer. I’m somebody who goes out and does issues. If there’s a disaster in manufacturing, I kind it. If my actor will get ailing, I kind it. I can’t kind this. I don’t know what to do. My monetary companion in London stated to me, “I’m anxious about you. You’ve misplaced your mojo, and when you lose your mojo, the corporate’s simply going to break down. You’ve obtained to get it again. You’ve obtained to get used to this, the brand new regular.” And he was proper.

Thankfully, Mason is sort of again to regular now. One night time, he had minor problem respiration so I took him to the pediatrician once more. Then he lastly obtained examined, as a result of he’d had a fever for 12 days at that time and he had some congestion in his chest. Right here’s the irony: He examined adverse. They assume it’s a adverse constructive check, as a result of he’d had it for therefore lengthy that he’d need to now have the antibody check to know for certain. I rang my physician and requested to be examined myself. His assistant stated, “Look, you can’t get examined. There are simply no exams.” They stated, “There could also be a check accessible that we are able to get to your house. We’re attempting to see if we are able to be a part of this system.” But it surely’s between $150 and $200.

Anyway, it’s so apparent I’ve it. I’m not going to waste my physician’s time pursuing it, and folks a lot sicker than me want their assist. We’ll get antibody examined as quickly as we are able to so we may give blood. However for now, we simply are maintaining secure and maintaining effectively and Mason is significantly better now.