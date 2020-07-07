Control Z: Hacker confirms second season

Netflix



The hacker of the National College has one more secret to reveal: Control Z will return to Netflix.

Netflix gathered the cast of Control WITH through a video call to confirm the second season of the Mexican series, since according to the service announced by streaming “There are still secrets to be revealed.”

Control Z It is directed by Bernardo De La Rosa and Alejandro Lozano (director of Killing outs) and it is the new Netflix proposal aimed at generation Z and that, at times, reminds us a bit of series like Elite and 13 Reasons Why, but in Mexican style.

The story of Control Z It revolves around a hacker who threatens to reveal the most intimate secrets of the students of a prestigious school in Mexico City. As in other series of students, popular boys suffer bullying and bulling, the outcasts gain status, and in the end they are all suspicious.

The protagonist, Sofía (Ana Valeria Becerril) is a very social and non-observant student who will apply her detective gifts, much in the style of Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) in Criminal Minds, to unmask the school hacker and do justice. On the way to the truth, treasons will be revealed, there will be love affairs and, of course, crimes.

Control Z It premiered on May 22 on Netflix and although the company confirmed the second season, there is still no approximate date for its release. In addition to the performance of Ana Valeria Becerril, the cast is mainly made up of young actors such as Xabiani Ponce de León, who starred This is not Berlin, Paulina Castro, who had a supporting role in The flower house, Ariana Saavedra who appeared in a Maluma video clip, and Michael Ronda, antagonist in the Disney Channel series I am Luna, among several others.

