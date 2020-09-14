Contagion becomes one of the most viewed movies on iTunes

Warner Bros. Pictures



The exciting thriller physician led by Steven Soderbergh, Contagion, is almost a decade old. But due to growing fears surrounding the coronavirus, the film – a fictional story about how humans would respond to a deadly virus – made it to the Top 10 most rented movies on iTunes in the United States. It is reportedly the second most-watched Warner Bros. movie of 2020.

He coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19, has killed more than 3,000 people and continues to spread around the world. The World Health Organization declared a public health emergency at the end of January 2020, with a subsequent assessment setting the coronavirus risk as “very high“.

It seems that some have turned their attention to the movies to imagine what could happen in a similar situation. The big difference is that shows a virus more deadly and more Hollywood than COVID-19.



Reproduciendo:

Mira esto:



Coronavirus: Lo que necesitas saber sobre el brote de…



3:29



“No estamos intentando asustar a la gente de que todos van a morir”, se excusó ante Buzzfeed el productor del filme, Michael Shamberg, una vez que el interés por la película resurgió en las plataformas de streaming. “Intentamos asustar a la gente para que sepan que pueden hacer algo al respecto”.

“[La película] it was deliberately designed to be a cinematic warning. We show science the right way. “

If you haven’t seen Contagionget ready for some spoilers. The film shows Beth (Gwyneth Paltrow) returning to Minneapolis from a business trip to Hong Kong, after which she suffers seizures and dies. An official with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention identifies Beth as patient zero for a disease identified as MEV-1. Mass hysteria causes cities to spiral into looting and violence.

Scientists determine that MEV-1 is a mix of genetic material from pig and bat viruses, evoking outbreaks of real viruses like SARS and MERS, both related to bats, among other sources. Scientists work around the clock to find a cure. Fortunately, in the movie, Dr. Hextall (Jennifer Ehle) gets a vaccine; By that time, the worldwide death toll was approaching 30 million.

But the conclusion of Contagion, points out Shamberg, comforts: “… it shows that in the end there will be a solution and humanity will recover.”

“If it’s scary, you just want to scare people into taking precautions and you just want to alert the infrastructure to do the right thing.”