Construction of “Love Road ” and “Love Bridge ” has started under BTS V’s birthday project “Vionysus”

BTS V ‘s greatest Chines Fanbase Baidu VBar donated for the development of a Road and a Bridge within the identify of Kim Taehyung as a component of their 2019 Birthday Project “𝑽𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒚𝒔𝒖𝒔”.

2019 KIM TAEHYUNG Birthday Project“𝑽𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒚𝒔𝒖𝒔”

𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒕 𝟭𝟳&𝟭𝟴

Vbar public charity ❶100 meters -“Kim Taehyung Road”

❷10 meters -“Kim Taehyung Bridge”

The large project lastly started and the development of the “Love Road” has begun formally.

The information led to good and optimistic suggestions from followers, impressed by the superb and good affect that the idol has on his followers.

BTS V is thought by his optimistic affect and affect, ranging from “I purple you” to serving to followers on weverse and spreading consciousness and being one of the best public well being promoter together with his #StayAtHomeChallenge.