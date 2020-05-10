NEWS

Construction of "Love Road " and "Love Bridge " has started under BTS V's birthday project "Vionysus"

May 10, 2020
BTS V ‘s greatest Chines Fanbase Baidu VBar donated for the development of a Road and a Bridge within the identify of Kim Taehyung as a component of their 2019 Birthday Project “𝑽𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒚𝒔𝒖𝒔”.

 
The large project lastly started and the development of the “Love Road” has begun formally.

The information led to good and optimistic suggestions from followers, impressed by the superb and good affect that the idol has on his followers.

BTS V  is thought by his optimistic affect and affect, ranging from “I purple you” to serving to followers on weverse and spreading consciousness and being one of the best public well being promoter together with his #StayAtHomeChallenge.

