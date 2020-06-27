Comparativo: Zoom vs. Facebook Messenger Rooms

The confinement and quarantine derived from coronavirus crisis still have many people working, studying, and socializing from home. Video calling apps have never been so popular as Zoom saw 300 million participants in daily meetings, and services like Microsoft Teams, Skype, FaceTime, Google Meet, and Google Hangouts continue to roll out new features and free levels to keep the connected people.

The new Facebook video chat feature, Messenger Rooms It launched last week, offering a new way for people to create a video chat room via Facebook or the Messenger app. (We tell you here how to use Messenger Rooms now).

But how do Messenger Rooms compare to Zoom? Read on to find out which one is best for you to use and why.

Facebook With Messenger Rooms, Facebook users can create a video chat room through Facebook or the Messenger app and invite up to 50 people to join a video call, even if they don't have a Facebook account. The service is free and there is no time limit for calls. You can use the feature from the Messenger app on your phone or desktop computer or in certain browsers (including Google Chrome). Create a room by opening the Messenger app, tapping the People tab at the bottom right of the screen, and tapping Create a room. Then select the people you want to invite to your vice chat room. While Zoom was originally aimed at business customers and was later adopted by consumers during the pandemic, Messenger Rooms is strongly consumer-focused and intended to connect you with friends and family. But you can still share a screen or schedule a meeting in advance and see everyone in a grid view. You can also leave a room open for a certain group of people, or your entire list of friends so that anyone can enter at any time. Although Facebook is no stranger to privacy and security concerns, Messenger Rooms' privacy protections include the ability to control who sees your room and you can lock or unlock it. If unlocked, anyone with the link can join and share the room with others. But the creator of the room must be present to initiate the call. They can control who can join and they can also remove participants at any time. People can report a room for violating Facebook rules, though those reports won't include any video or audio of the call. Facebook doesn't listen to your calls at all, the company says. Facebook plans to add ways to create Rooms from Instagram Direct, WhatsApp and the Portal's smart screen as well. Features will include 14 camera filters and changeable backgrounds, the company says.