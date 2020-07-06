Companies in the video game industry speak out against racism

SHE



Several companies in the video game industry have shown their support for the protests that are taking place in the United States after the death of George Floyd last week, an African American man who died in police custody.

The developer Electronic Arts postponed the presentation of its new game, Madden NFL 21 and assured by means of a statement published on Twitter on May 31 that with the delay they wanted to publicly support the protests against police violence: “We support our friends, players, colleagues and partners from the African-American and black community. Our current attention is has focused on the steps we can take to drive change against the unfair treatment and systemic bias that plagues our nation and the world. We will find another time to talk to you about football. This is more important than a game, more important than the sport and needs us all to come together in a commitment to change, “EA says in its statement.

EA is not the only company in the industry that has raised its voice against racial discrimination in the United States in recent days. Riot Games, the developer of League of Legends, Naughty Dog, creadora de The Last of Us, Star Wars, Marvel, Sony, and Microsoft did, too.

“Now is not the time for any of us to remain silent,” Naughty Dog said in a tweet on May 31. “For a long time, many have suffered a systemic problem in the United States. Too many have lost sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, fathers and mothers. We stand in solidarity against racism and injustice,” he added.

Xbox Marketing Executive Aaron Greenberg tweeted and loved all members of the gaming community using the hashtags #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd. For its part, Sony published a tweet with a forceful message: “To be silent in the face of violence and racism that black people experience is to be complicit in it. We stand firm today and any day with the black community.”

Marvel and Star Wars published a tweet with the same message: “We are against racism. We are with inclusion. We are with our black comrades, storytellers, creators and the entire black community.”

These days, the United States is experiencing a situation of protests across the country due to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody. These protests are taking place across the country and, in some cases, looting is taking place, which has led companies like Apple to close their stores.



