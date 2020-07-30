‘Como tú’ you were waiting for her, she arrives from Barcelona with her urban pop AYASH

With a great interpretive capacity and seductive voice, a girl arrives from Barcelona who with the naked eye has everything. It is in the artistic slang “the complete package” that they are barely uncovering and it is called AYASH (All in capital letters).

Karen Ayash, of Lebanese roots, is now recognized by her stage name AYASH and is emerging as the next star of the urban pop genre. Her voice, in English or Spanish, denotes and conjugates a combination of urban Mediterranean rhythms that allow themselves to be influenced by its Spanish essence, something that undoubtedly stands out in the single “Como tú”, which became her spearhead, which we were able.

AYASH (Courtesy PC Records)

“Como tú” is inspired by a personal experience in real life, when the young singer met her great love with whom she connected in ways that she had never experienced before, since she was afraid to open her heart to this man who neither he dared to open his. Based on that experience, this reflection was born, which later became a song with which many will surely identify.

The PC Records label, distributed by Sony Music, and Cross Over promotions, by renowned music entrepreneur Hamilton Caucayo, are making it known in the music scene and with the song “Como tú” it will surely begin to give something to talk about, since The single has been produced by Karloff Gaitan, one of the most prominent producers of this time, who has been behind some of the successes of great figures of the urban genre such as Bad Bunny, Anuel, Farruko and the singer from Brazil, Anitta, among others.

Ayash brings them to you (PC Records )

Although AYASH was born in Barcelona, ​​the young singer grew up in Orange County, California and currently lives in the city of Miami, Florida.

She describes herself as a powerful woman, with attitude and security, but in the end she is a romantic woman who believes and sings to love.

We have been able to appreciate her on the networks singing covers of artists ranging from Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Donna Summer and Rihanna, to the music of Latinas such as Rosario and Celia Cruz. She is an artist that you cannot lose sight of.