COMMENTARY. The day I felt John Travolta on a Vista Bella stage

When this tape was released in theaters in the world, I was barely a child. In fact, I felt so identified with that story and its protagonist, that I had no problem going up on stage to dance and perform one of the famous songs of John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John with a group of friends at a dance that one day was held in the park of my Vista Bella neighborhood, back in Trujillo-Peru.

I remember I hardly had any hair gel to look like Travolta, but I felt like him. Of course, I had no black pants, much less a black leather jacket (jacket or jacket as you want to call it) to play Danny, the main character of this musical movie that became a success in my country. The only thing that helped me was that my name (Tommy) sounded like the character that Travolta immortalized. So much was the emotion that I think I saw the movie three times and one of them with my grandmother Esther in a small cinema in Barranco, Lima before traveling to Venezuela.

But the experience of receiving applause from the neighbors after dancing “You’re The One That I Want” in front of the public was the most unforgettable. I did it wearing a jacket borrowed from my friend Willy (it was not black or leather) that made me feel like Travolta in the arms of his beloved Sandy, who that time was played on stage by my platonic adolescent love, who better not I mention it to avoid problems. What will become of her today?

Light years have passed from that experience in my neighborhood in the late 70s, but the simple fact of finding out that the magical summer that Danny and Sandy lived will return to the screen, has made me remember those dances at neighborhood parties that They became significant moments of my adolescence with my cousins ​​Alex and Andy Alvarado, Ronnie and Jessica Jones, my brothers Christian and Wendy and of course, my friends Fernando “Bebe” Castillo, Paola and Pathy Sempertigue, Sandra Castillo, Victor González ( “Vitucho”), Andy González, Wilfredo (Willy) Silva and his sister Adriana, Anayansi Navarro (“Cuchi”), Luisa (“Lica”) Angélica Sempertigue, “El Mudo” Hernán, Yuri Rodríguez, “El Chino” Rubén Chaparro , Rocío and her sister Cecilia Stoll What a time those!

This return of the classic film has also had its versions in musical works in Mexico, but in this case it is a prequel, whose title comes from one of the songs from the original film, “Summer Nights”, which reveals how Sandy and Danny met and fell in love.

This production will be directed by Brett Haley (Hearts Beat Loud) and will be called ‘Summer Lovin’, by the Paramount studio.

Deadline has published that the project could become the start of a new franchise with the characters that made John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John famous.

Summer Lovin ‘script is in the hands of John August and actress-writer Leah McKendrick.

At the moment the names of the possible actors for the main characters are not known. I wish my teenage friends could attend auditions for one of the roles. They imagine?

Variety had also announced a year ago that HBO, for its part, plans a spinoff for Vaseline (Grease) but for a series to be titled “Grease: Rydell High,” the name of the California school they attended and met. the characters of Danny and Sandy.

I can’t wait for them to start rolling.