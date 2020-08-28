Comment: The Republican Convention’s rhetoric has gone from disastrous to dangerous

Keynote speaker Mike Pence did not live up to the news the day he took the stage for the third night of the Republican National Convention (RNC).

A Category 4 hurricane was heading toward the Gulf Coast, deaths from COVID-19 in the US were approaching 180,000. The NBA, WNBA, MLB and MLS canceled games when players went on strike to protest another police shooting of a black man, this time in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Video of an apparent white vigilante shooting and killing #BlackLivesMatter protesters went viral; the alleged shooter was arrested. And Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson braced himself for another boycott when he defended the alleged assailant for “deciding to maintain order when no one else would.”

The news stations periodically turned away from the sedated RNC to cover the “America the vice president promised to make great again” – again. Against the backdrop of the evacuation of residents before the storm, doctors on the front lines of the pandemic, and uprisings in the streets, watching the Republican Party’s complacency tour felt like we had been thrown into a different dimension. Speaker after speaker expressed how well things have gone in America since President Trump took office, how great they are now, and how all that will change if former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris , they win in November. They magnify the present, they fear for the future. They take advantage of anger and hatred.

Speaking at Ft. McHenry in front of a predominantly maskless crowd, Pence touted Trump’s courage. “For the past four years I have seen this president endure relentless attacks, but stand up every day and fight to keep the promises he made to the American people.” She also listed her boss’s accomplishments, which in the RNC alternate universe included job growth (but not the devastating recession we’re in) and improving the lives of women and people of color. He rewrote the history of the pandemic to suggest that things are going very well. So well, in fact, that he, Trump, and their wives joined the live crowd at Ft. McHenry without masks.

Like the two-hour productions on Monday and Tuesday, the event dedicated to the renomination of Trump and Pence by the Republican Party was a mixture of optimistic accounts about the first term of the now president and alarmism about the future. Taking a page from the 2016 playbook, several speakers fomented intolerance and racism to defend Trump in November. “Americans will not be safe if Biden wins,” Pence said, using fear that the Democratic candidate would abolish the police and join “The Others.”

It is a dangerous game. Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who were featured speakers Monday, are not front-line workers or war heroes. They were asked to appear simply because they brandished weapons against peaceful protesters demanding justice for black victims of police violence. The couple were charged with felonies for their actions and are now heroes in Trump’s strategy.

On Tuesday night, a 17-year-old man, who claims to be a white vigilante, shot and killed two protesters and wounded a third, in full view of the police and in front of the cameras. He seemed emboldened, even validated in his actions. And why wouldn’t it be? The McCloskey’s were praised. It just took the use of weapons further.

Words, like actions, have consequences. Despite the fact that Wednesday night was an attempt by the Republican Party to fix its relationship with female voters, a moving speech by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany of recognition of the women’s suffrage movement – the The show remained an extension of Trump’s heated rhetoric and damaging politics when it comes to women, immigrants, Mexicans, Muslims, liberals, the media, or anyone scrutinizing, criticizing or opposing him.

Discriminatory and sexist slurs were present in at least half of the emails from readers I received in response to my negative review of the RNC on Monday, all from people who identified themselves as Trump supporters. The intolerant insults were accompanied by threats and violent sexual language. One person even expected my “dirty Muslim children” to be raped. All for writing a negative review.

As a critic, I am used to having my opinion questioned and angry comments. But the tone changed after Trump took office. Comments from those who identified themselves as supporters of the president became more personal, violent and racist before fading earlier this year. The convention has clearly reawakened those impulses.

