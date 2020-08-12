Comic-Con 2020 kicks off as a virtual convention

Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET



The popular culture convention that takes place every July in San Diego is a little different this year because it is being held completely virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike other years, San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), the most famous comic book convention in the world, does not have costumed attendees crowding the venue and traditional panels with full movie casts. and series are being made by videoconference.



The good news, however, is that this year’s Comic-Con is free and accessible to everyone. You can view the panels as they are posted on the Comic-Con YouTube channel or delayed. The 2020 edition, called Comic-Con @ Home (Comic-Con At Home) and is taking place from July 22 to 26, 2020 and offers more than 350 pre-recorded panels and video lectures on comics, movies, TV series and videogames through the SDCC official website and San Diego Comic-Con YouTube channel.

Among the titles present at the virtual convention will be The Boys, The Walking Dead, His Dark Materials, Bob’s Burgers, Adventure Time: Distant Lands and Bill & Ted Face the Music, among many others.

The next Samsung phone Galaxy Note 20 It could integrate Corning’s new Gorilla Glass Victus glass, which not only improved resistance to drops, but is also more resistant to deep scratches that could damage the screen or the body of the device.

According to the company, the new glass called Gorilla Glass Victus withstands drops of up to 2 meters (6.56 feet) to hard, rough surfaces. Other glass typically cannot withstand drops of less than 0.8 meters, and Corning’s latest generation of glass, Gorilla Glass 6, withstood 1 meter drops.

Corning said that Samsung will introduce its first device with this glass in “the near future”, so it would be logical to hope that the Galaxy Note 20 will be the first to have it. On August 5, the Samsung Unpacked event will take place, where the South Korean company is expected to present the new Galaxy family.

A new iPhone with a new camera



It is possible that Apple has new plans for cameras of their phones, starting with the iPhone 12According to a new report by renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has added Semco and Sunny Optical to its list of lens suppliers. The analyst believes that these companies will offer Apple higher quality components with better performance.

Kuo says Semco has already provided the company with components for the future iPhone 12, which would replace the current spring-based autofocus system in its cellphones with a more current and better performing one. Kuo also said that 2022 iPhones would have periscope telephoto lenses to do better optical zoom, just like the one on the Huawei P40 Pro.

Twitter suffers financial hit

These have been difficult weeks for Twitter, as days after hackers hijacked the accounts of politicians, celebrities, and high-profile businesses to sell a cryptocurrency scam last week, the company released its first quarter financial report in which Twitter reported a 19 percent decrease in income compared to the previous year.

This financial report comes in the midst of confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic, and although the social network did not report income, it did see an increase in the number of people who go to the social network. During this quarter, the social network had 186 million daily active users, an increase of 34 percent compared to the same period but the previous year.

For his part, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tried to defuse security concerns about the social network, saying in a statement that: “We moved quickly to address what happened and have taken additional steps to improve resilience. in the face of targeted social engineering attempts, we put in place numerous safeguards to improve the security of our internal systems and we are working with law enforcement. “

