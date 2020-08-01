Comcast Offers Free Premium Channels During Quarantine

Comcast



Comcast Xfinity offers free access to educational, entertainment, and fitness content through April 19.

Xfinity X1 and Flex users will be able to take advantage of this limited time offer and access Showtime, Epix, CuriosityStream, History Vault, Grokker Yoga Fitness & Wellbeing, The Reading Corner and the DogTV dog channel.

According to Comcast, users can say the word Free (free) using Xfinity’s Voice X1 remote control to explore free content.

This offer includes subscription video channels and services, such as: Afro, Aspire TV, Black News Channel, Brown Sugar, Impact Network, kweliTV, Revolt, The Africa Channel, TV One, CBeebies, Cinelatino, Cine Sony, Cinema Dinamita MX, Kanal D Drama, Kids Central in Spanish, Pantaya, RCN Novelas, Universo, VeaMovi, Vme Kids, and international services such as Filipino On Demand, Hi-Yah !, Kocowa and TV5Monde.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis and mandatory confinement, Comcast also made 2,000 free hours of children’s shows and movies available for customers of your Xfinity on Demand service. In addition, it offered the Internet Essentials program for free for the first 60 days for new subscribers and increased Internet speed for Internet Essentials service from 15/2 Mbps to 25 / 3Mbps for all customers, new and existing.

