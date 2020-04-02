Comcast CEO Donates Full Salary To Charity, Company Sets Up $500M Employee Fund

Chairman-CEO Brian Roberts and different high executives at Comcast will donate 100% of their salaries to charities supporting COVID-19 aid efforts because the media big commits $500 million to help workers with continued pay and advantages, in line with a memo Roberts despatched to workers on Wednesday.

Shell, the CEO of NBCUniversal, stated final week he examined optimistic for COVID-19, turning into the best degree media/leisure govt to contract the virus.

Cavanaugh is Comcast’s CFO; Watson is CEO of Comcast Cable and senior exec VP of Comcast; Darroch is the CEO of Sky.

Right here’s the memo from Roberts:

As our world modifications by the minute with the brand new actuality that COVID-19 brings, I proceed to be amazed and impressed by our folks and the human spirit at Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky. That is clearly an extremely troublesome time for our society. None of us has ever skilled something like this earlier than, and whereas it’s simple to get mired within the many challenges we’re all dealing with, I believe that in unsure instances like these it’s incumbent upon us to stay optimistic and search for the nice, even when it may be elusive.

One of many shiny spots for me has been watching our workers on the frontlines go above and past. Our Comcast and Sky engineers, technicians and name heart representatives are working across the clock to maintain our community working and ensure our prospects preserve their important web connectivity. Our NBC and Sky information organizations are holding our world knowledgeable – organising distant studios in basements, residing rooms and all the pieces in between. In the meantime, our fantastic expertise and late-night hosts are doing their greatest to make us smile. I can’t thank these groups sufficient.

I’m additionally grateful to the management throughout Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky who’ve stepped up time and again to do the best factor and deal with our groups. Each worker in each location world wide who is ready to make money working from home is doing so, and the place we have now individuals who have to be in an workplace or within the discipline, we’re doing all the pieces attainable to make their environments clear and secure.

Throughout our companies, we have now dedicated $500 million to help our workers by continued pay and advantages the place operations have been paused or impacted, and we have now dedicated vital sources to help our prospects. Moreover, efficient at present, and in the course of this case, our senior leaders, Mike Cavanagh, Dave Watson, Jeff Shell, Jeremy Darroch and I’ve chosen to donate 100% of our salaries to charities that help COVID-19 aid efforts. We hope in some small means we will make this time simpler on our workers, our native communities and our prospects.

I don’t know when the worst might be behind us. However I do know that one of the best ways ahead will proceed to be collectively. As we navigate the challenges forward, please deal with yourselves and one another. Attain out to colleagues and mates who want slightly further help. Kindness, compassion and humanity are wanted now greater than ever, particularly for many who have been personally impacted by this virus.

This too shall move, and we might be on the opposite facet of this disaster. However at this second I’ve by no means been prouder of our firm, our folks and the collective energy and resilience from all corners of our nice group.