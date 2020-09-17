Comcast buys streaming content platform Xumo

SOPA Images/Getty Images



Comcast announced the acquisition of Xumo, an entertainment platform for streaming with ads offering live and paid content.

“We are excited to have this team join Comcast and look forward to supporting them as they continue to innovate and develop their offerings,” reads a press release published Feb. 25.

Xumo is a company based in Irvine, California, created in 2011 by Viant, owners of the social network My Space. According to a Comcast press release, Xumo has more than 190 free channels, as well as live and paid content. In accordance with Variety, the Xumo platform has about 10 million users per month, and the purchase will allow Comcast to promote its services within the Xumo platform — for example, the service announced by NBCUniversal, Peacock, to debut in April.

Although the terms of the transaction were not disclosed, CNBC said Comcast paid more than $ 100 million for Xumo, a company of 55 employees. However, the company will continue to operate as a separate business within Comcast Cable.

With this acquisition, the war of streaming becomes even more interesting as it adds new contenders to a market currently led by services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu. At the end of 2019, Apple and Disney launched their services and by 2020 the arrival of services such as the aforementioned Peacock, from NBC, and HBO Max.