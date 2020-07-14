COLUMN. A tragic week of pain and death culminates. Neither Walter Mercado could have predicted it

A very tragic week ends and another full of uncertainty begins. I don’t know what I’m going to find when I turn on my laptop and I confess, it scares me.

Last night for the first time in my 16-year career at The Times, I had never seen or had to edit a cover with only news of deceased and the truth, it gave me chills to see it published on the screen.

That cover last night was hardly the result of a cloudy week. Bad news, the kind that makes your hair stop and makes you reflect on how vulnerable we are in this life, such as the heartbreaking message brought by the lyrics of Gloria Trevi’s new song, “Too fragile” that she released on Friday morning with which he shows us how the pandemic and COVID-19 affect us and continues to affect us by taking our loved ones without distinction of race, religion or skin color.

Last week we experienced precisely something unusual on our website. We find among the most viewed news from the Los Angeles Times in Spanish the report of the death of Venezuelan actor Daniel Alvarado, which incidentally, does not turn out to be very well-known among the readers we have on this side of the world.

His work as an actor and singer is hardly known here, at least that was what we believed until we saw that news, occupying the place of honor as “the most viewed” on our portal.

The reason is that today the world is getting smaller and the internet has been in charge of closing those distances, because a news generated here becomes local news with the help of social networks that connect thousands and millions of people anywhere on the planet and more if it is the news of a tragic death. And if we add to that having having the cell phone turned on in our confinement to find out the news to avoid catching COVID-19, which continues its indefensible path on this planet, I do not know where we are going to stop. The contagion of all seems inevitable despite the masks, the gloves, the disinfecting liquids and the precautions that we take.

Daniel Alvarado, known as the “negrito fullero” fell down the stairs and fractured his skull. They said that he died instantly from the fall, but then his relatives and the coroners indicated that the cause of his death had been a heart attack, which caused him to roll down the stairs on Wednesday, July 8. His death was the most read news in the Los Angeles Times in Spanish that day.

That same afternoon another Venezuelan was in the news. The communicator of the show “Al Rojo Vivo”, Rodner Figueroa, took over the networks by making a video in which he narrated his experience when he came face to face with death and how he managed to overcome it. “I want to share my story with you in the hope that my example will save some life,” he began by saying. “I am very lucky not to have had a heart attack. He had a 90% blocked artery. I hadn’t been to the doctor in over a year and I left for personal reasons. Congenital diseases are unforgiving and in my case he is a silent killer. I hope my story helps someone not to wait and visit the doctor in a preventive way and thus avoid a lethal disease ”, he headed his testimony to help prevent death in others. His story was also surprising when placed in “the most view” of the portal.

After seeing that video, I had the opportunity to call him and I thanked him for that gesture towards his followers and who also do not like him. But believe me, there are many who surely changed their perception towards him after seeing him and hearing him speak of death like this.

That same Wednesday, the bad news did not stop. The disappearance of the “Glee” actress, Naya Rivera in Lake Piru, California, took everyone by surprise and her body had not yet been found at the time of writing this column.

Naya had gone for a walk with her 4-year-old son Josey, who appeared alone and asleep near the lake without finding his mom.

After days of embarking on rescue and search operations, the 33-year-old actress is presumed to have drowned.

But what gives me the most chill is that theories arise from fans who knew the work of the actress who played Santana López in “Glee”, who sang “If I Die Young” in the tribute episode Cory Montheith, after her death in 2013.

In “The Coreback,” the third episode of the fifth season, the actress sang the original theme song for The Band Perry, the lyrics of which portray a person’s wishes after a sudden death and at an early age. “If I die young, bury me in satin, lay me on a bed of roses, sink me in the river at sunset and say goodbye to me with the words of a love song.” That is foreboding and at the same time terrifying.

What’s also scary is the ending to rapper Lil Marlo, who was shot to death in cold blood. He was 30 years old. Reports indicate that police responded to a call reporting a car accident on Interstate 285 in downtown Atlanta, but when they arrived they found that the rapper had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene at the end of this week that we said goodbye.

In other latitudes, they reported that the Mexican actor Raymundo Capetillo, known for his participation in soap operas, had been admitted to a hospital with symptoms of COVID-19. The test was positive and after an exact week of struggle and agony, the histrion was declared dead on Sunday night. Actress Laura Zapata, the older sister of singer Thalía and a friend of Capetillo, confirmed the news on her Twitter account.

Capetillo adds in this way to the number of deaths in Mexico due to the coronavirus, which, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, the Aztec country exceeded this Sunday the 35,000 deaths confirmed by COVID-19, becoming the fourth country with more deaths in the world due to this disease after the United States, Brazil and Great Britain.

And it is here precisely where the coronavirus is not giving truce, since the cases are increasing and it seems that nothing stops it. The infected continue to appear. Last week the Latin singers Prince Royce, Chiquis Rivera, her husband Lorenzo Méndez and the Colombian Karol G were positive in the test. Her boyfriend, reggaeton player Anuel AA tested negative for coronavirus.

The news of these contagions are disclosed because they are famous, but those cases are just some of the thousands that are reported daily in this country, the “no names” also emerge that end up being part of the statistical figures and that only we, who have lost loved ones because of this sometimes deadly virus, end up meeting them.

But it should not be forgotten either that people are not only struggling with this virus. There are many who in the midst of this pandemic face other struggles, such as cancer, whose patients become the most vulnerable for having low defenses.

This is not the case, but equally sad is the news of the death of the American actress Kelly Preston, who at 57 loses the battle against breast cancer.

The wife of John Travolta leaves his two children, Ella and Benjamin, in deep pain, who together with their famous father dismiss the actress from this world.

That Sunday morning, another death related to the show had also been reported. Benjamin Keough, the son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of rock legend Elvis Presley, was found dead. He was just 27 years old. Keough died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday morning in Calabasas CA, the associated press reported.

Her death completes a very tragic and painful week. The same that I felt when I pressed the keyboard of my laptop to put an end to my Sunday work routine.

I hope that this one that we started today is not so painful and tragic. This is how we started this Monday, a day in which we commemorate the death of the singer Joan Sebastian who today celebrates five years after his death after a long battle with bone cancer and which we remember today with the release of the album “Atemporal”, a material with unpublished songs that show the validity of the so-called “King of jaripeo”.

We do not know what these next days hold for us, perhaps I would have liked to ask Walter Mercado, but he is no longer with us, although the truth, his message and predictions always went on the positive side of things and the universe. But what we can do today is watch his story on Netflix while we remain in lockdown and quarantine to escape COVID-19. And as the Puerto Rican astrologer himself would say, let us continue through this world full of faith and “much, much, much love.”