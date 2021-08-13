Cold Case Full Movie Download in HD Leaked by Isaimini

Cold Case is a Malayalam film. The film Cold Case includes horror, mystery, and thriller. The film Cold Case has received 6.1 out of 10 on IMDb.

The film Cold Case follows the story of a difficult murder case. It is parallelly investigated by a police officer and also an investigative journalist, who crosses the paths to uncover secrets they have never imagined.

The film Cold Case was directed by Tanu Balak. It was written by Sreenath V. Nath. Anto Joseph, Jomon T. John, and Shameer Muhammed produced the film Cold Case.

The film Cold Case stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. Gireesh Gangadharan and Jomon T. John did the cinematography of the film Cold Case. It was edited by Shameer Muhammed.

Prakash Alex gave the music in the film Cold Case. The film Cold Case was made under Anto Joseph Film Company, Plan J Studios, and AP International. Amazon Prime Video distributed the film Cold Case.

There is one soundtrack in the Malayalam film Cold Case. It includes Eeran Mukil. Sreenath V. Nath gave the lyrics and sung by K. S. Harisankar.

Let’s talk about the cast of the film Cold Case.

Cold Case Cast:

See the cast of the Malayalam film Cold Case below.

Prithviraj Sukumaran as ACP M. Sathyajith IPS Aditi Balan as Medha Padmaja Suchitra Pillai as Zara Zacchai Athmiya Rajan as Eva Maria Nitha Promy as DCP Dr. Malini Aravind IPS Anand as Aadhavan Padmanabhan Dr Divya as Dr Sana Navas Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli as Advocate Haritha Moncy Manakkal Parvathy T as Padmaja Baby Ester Evana Sherin as Chinmayi / Chinnu Vijayakumari as Vasudha Shibu Laban as SI Satheesh Bilas Nair as CI Rajprakash Gibin Gopinath as SI Ajithkumar Anil Nedumangad as CI Siyad Muhammad Pooja Mohanraj as Neela Maruthan IPS Rajesh Hebbar as Mahesh

Let’s see the release date of the film Cold Case.

Cold Case Release Date:

The Malayalam film Cold Case was released on 30th June 2021 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The running time of the film Cold Case is minutes. The first schedule of the Malayalam film Cold Case was completed on 24th November 2020. The second schudule of the film Cold Case was completed on 7th December 2020.

The soundtrack of the film Cold Case was released on 25th June 2021. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Cold Case.

Cold Case Trailer:

Find the official trailer of the Malayalam film Cold Case below. It was released on 21st June 2021 by Amazon Prime Video India. Let’s watch it.

