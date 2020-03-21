NEWS

CoinMetrics: Bitcoin complexity will drop to the lowest levels of 2020

March 21, 2020
CoinMetrics analysts predict a giant drop in the complexity of mining the first cryptocurrency in accordance to the outcomes of its upcoming conversion, to which decrease than each week stays.

In accordance to their calculations, the indicator will decrease by better than 13%, to the lowest price in 2020. The conclusion is made on the basis of current and former indicators of the bitcoin group hash cost.

In accordance to blockchain.com, with respect to the peak mark recorded on March 1 (136.26 EH / s), the BTC hashrate has now fallen by 35% and now portions to 88 EH / s.

In accordance to the observations of CoinMetrics researchers, as a result of of this of a sharp decrease in the entire computing vitality of Bitcoin, the widespread block time for two consecutive days is 13 minutes. The mining time of some blocks reaches 90 minutes.

Earlier, CoinShares researchers received right here to the conclusion that after the present quick fall in bitcoin, a third of miners turned unprofitable.

