CoinDesk’s Statement on Coronavirus and Blockchain Week NYC

Please see our new assertion proper right here. We’re leaving this submit in its genuine kind for historic accuracy. We watch for holding the digital Consensus 2020 in May.

As all of us look ahead to Consensus 2020 and Blockchain Week NYC, we wished to share the subsequent updates with you regarding the most recent unfold of the COVID-19 virus.

As of as we communicate, CoinDesk is transferring forward as deliberate with Consensus 2020 and Blockchain Week NYC, nevertheless we is perhaps monitoring the situation on a daily basis between now and May 8.

We’ve now over 60 audio system confirmed in our good lineup, along with Kevin Werbach from the Wharton College, the influential economist Carlota Perez and Chris Burniske from Placeholder. There are 90+ corporations which have already signed on to sponsor the event, along with 10 for the fifth consecutive 12 months. Attendee registration is on tempo with ultimate 12 months.

Nonetheless, we understand there are points regarding coronavirus and its impression on Blockchain Week NYC. We’re fastidiously monitoring what the Amenities for Sickness Administration and Prevention (CDC), native and state authorities corporations, and completely different effectively being organizations are saying regarding the unfold of COVID-19. We proceed to work fastidiously with the New York Metropolis Monetary Progress Firm (NYCEDC) and all of our companions in Blockchain Week NYC to ensure attendees are protected.

With that, we’re instituting the subsequent protection: If Consensus is cancelled as a consequence of steering from effectively being organizations and native/federal governments, attendees will get hold of a full refund on their ticket purchase inside 60 days of CoinDesk making the announcement to cancel. Further, if an attendee is unable to attend on account of his or her residence nation is barred from touring to the USA, we could even downside a full refund inside 60 days.

We’re excited to have all of you be a part of us at Consensus from May 11-13 and the Blockchain Week NYC events happening from May 8-15. We’ve deliberate an industry-leading agenda, and the usual of attendees who’ve already registered will make for worthwhile networking options. Register as we communicate for a worry-free ticket to an vital event of the 12 months.

If there are any questions, please direct them to:

Our foremost concern is for the safety of all attendees! We’re going to proceed to supply effectively timed updates regarding Consensus and Blockchain Week NYC on this weblog submit and on the Consensus 2020 homepage.

Thanks, and see you in May!