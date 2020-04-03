Coffee & Kareem Review

When you’ve ever puzzled what Cop and a Half could be like re-imagined by the director of Goon and Stuber, welp, it now exists and is named Coffee & Kareem. The movie has loads in frequent with Stuber particularly (proper right down to its play-on-words title), but the script by Shane Mack – which made the Black Listing in 2014 – performs out as an R-rated riff on Henry Winkler’s household comedy and equally excessive idea send-ups of ’80s buddy tropes from the ’90s like Cease! Or My Mother Will Shoot. And whereas it (typically) clears the low bar set by these films, your mileage could differ relying on how a lot or little you preferred helmer Michael Dowse’s earlier output. Slapdash to a fault, Coffee & Kareem is an irreverent time-waster that may’t make up its thoughts about whether or not it is sophomoric or subversive.

Set in modern-day Detroit, Coffee & Kareem sends aloof, however well-intentioned, police officer James Coffee (Ed Helms) on a wild journey throughout town after he agrees to choose up his girlfriend Vanessa’s (Taraji P. Henson) 12-year outdated son Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh) from his college one afternoon. Decided to frighten Coffee off for good, Kareem – an especially foul-mouthed aspiring rapper – tries to rent some native legal fugitives to intimidate him, solely to stroll in on them torturing and murdering a grimy cop. Left with little different selection, Coffee and Kareem reluctantly staff up as a way to shield Vanessa and determine how far this corruption goes inside the police division.

To its credit score, Coffee & Kareem is completely conscious of its personal absurdity, and neither Dowse nor his forged ever take something that occurs too critically. However on the similar time, that is additionally the first situation; the motion sequences are haphazardly constructed (with restricted consideration paid to the visuals and modifying bordering on incomprehensible) and the actors often resort to yelling louder to make the movie’s jokes appear funnier than they’re. These are roughly the identical flaws Stuber had and, like he did there, Dowse retains all the things shifting at a breakneck pace to make up for the uneven filmmaking, whereas on the similar time throwing sufficient on the wall to make sure a minimum of a handful of gags land. He is nonetheless responsible of turning to low-cost humor because the default although, whether or not it is the film’s comedically gratuitous bloodshed, Kareem advising Coffee to make use of homophobic threats to make himself appear more durable, or a bonding scene between the leads at a stripper membership – a detour which is, oddly, far much less noteworthy than Stuber‘s go to to a strip joint.

The similarities between Coffee & Kareem and Stuber do not finish with their fashion and particular plot beats, both. Each movies land in a bizarre spot the place they’re clearly making an attempt to deconstruct ’80s buddy action-comedy cliches and the masculinity of their male characters (for higher or worse, the previous additionally takes jabs at racism and police brutality), but typically find yourself indulging within the backwards conventions they’re poking enjoyable at. There’s something impressed about the best way Coffee & Kareem makes the loud-mouthed half of its buddy duo a literal juvenile, however it’s nonetheless a one-note joke that runs its course pretty rapidly. Coffee is a equally unmemorable addition to Helms’ physique of labor bringing affable beta males to life, although he does a high quality job taking part in off of Gardenhigh regardless of the skinny materials. As for Henson and Betty Gilpin (costarring right here as considered one of Coffee’s fellow officers, who delights in dragging him), they take advantage of these few moments the place they’re allowed to shine by going utterly excessive, for each good and unhealthy.

After Stuber disenchanted on the field workplace final summer season, it is in all probability for the higher Coffee & Kareem went straight to Netflix from the get-go. Dowse has a cult following (largely due to Goon) that may take pleasure in his newest providing from the protection and luxury of their home, the place the barrier to entry is decrease anyway. Nevertheless, those that’re annoyed by his earlier films like Stuber and Take Me Residence Tonight will in all probability have the identical issues with this one and the director’s continued behavior of creating movies which appear unable to determine in the event that they’re fashionable takes on standard ’80s genres or, primarily, ’80s films made within the present-day. All of the crass punchlines and comically extreme violence on the planet cannot disguise this identification confusion at Coffee & Kareem‘s core.

Coffee & Kareem is now streaming on Netflix. It’s 88 minutes lengthy and is rated TV-MA.

Our Ranking: 2 out of 5 (Okay)

