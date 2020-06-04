Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2020 For 30 Various Posts at cochinshipyard.com:

The Cochin Shipyard, Cochin is currently inviting aspirants to apply for different jobs through their latest Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2020. The official cochinshipyard.com recruitment notification is available at the shipyard’s official portal offering around 30 various posts.

Vacancies for posts such as Fireman, Safety Assistant, etc. are available here and for that interested candidates may apply. Having a job in such a leading department as Shipyard is an impressive thing one can have. For that, essential qualification details are available below. Interested candidates should first read all these details and then may apply via online mode of application.

For more details, refer to the official Cochin Shipyard portal cochinshipyard.com and get details. Also, candidates must complete various application procedures before the last date.

Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: 30 Posts

Name Wise Vacancies:

Fireman: 28 Posts

Safety Assistant: 02 Posts

Required Educational Qualification:

For Fireman Posts:

SSC certificate from a recognized institute/ board. Along with that, they should have:

Training Certificate in Fire Fighting from State Fire Force of Public Sector/ Government recognized Institute,

Certificate in Nuclear Biological Chemical Defense and Damage Control, e., NBCD

Knowledge of Malayalam

Six months of training in Fire Fighting

For Safety Assistant Posts:

SSC qualification certificate along with

Certificate of One Year Diploma in Industrial Safety from a recognized institute and

Minimum One year of training/ experience of safety in the public sector/ factory.

Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2020 Age Limit:

Interested candidates’ age should be less than 30 years to apply for any of these vacancies. Those who belong to various reserved categories will receive age relaxation into their upper age.

Registration Fees For Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2020:

Candidates need to pay registration fees to apply for the recruitment notification as below:

For General/ OBC Candidates: 100/- rupees

For SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen/ Female Candidates: No Fees

Selection Procedures:

There will be various selection procedures such as Practical Test, Written Test, and Document Verification. For each procedure, candidates must be present otherwise they will be considered as a not-eligible-for-further selection.

As each procedure is over, available ones will get selected, and at last, finally, shortlisted candidates will get jobs. They will have to appear for final Document Verification.

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates will receive their salary as per below details:

Fireman: 17, 400/- rupees Grade Pay 4,200/- rupees

Safety Assistant: 18, 400/- rupees Grade Pay 4,400/- rupees

Steps To Apply For Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2020:

Go to the official site, e., cochinshipyard.com Search for the Application Form link. After reading all the instructions, go to Apply Online. Enter all the required details. Fill the form as per guidelines. Upload the required documents. Pay registration fees. Click on the Submit button. Get a print of the filled form.

Official Site: www.cochinshipyard.com