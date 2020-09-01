Coca-Cola will stop advertising on social networks for 30 days

Taylor Martin / CNET



Coca-Cola announced that for 30 days it will stop using social media around the world to advertise itself, CNBC reported.

The company said it would not join the boycott against Facebookbut that they would use this time to “reevaluate our advertising policies to determine if revisions are needed,” said James Quincey, the Coca-Cola Company chief executive officer. “We also expect greater accountability and transparency from our social media partners,” he added.

On June 17, several civil rights groups organized an advertising boycott against Facebook in response to “Facebook’s repeated failure to meaningfully address the widespread proliferation of hate on its platforms,” ​​says a press release published in the Anti-Defamation League website. Brands like Unilever, Verizon, Ben & Jerry’s, Patagonia, among others have joined the boycott.

In response, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, said that the company acts quickly to reduce this type of speech within the platform and also announced that as of June 26 Facebook to adopt new policies against hate speech.

“Specifically, we are expanding our advertising policy to prohibit claims that people of a specific race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, caste, sexual orientation, gender identity, or immigration status are a threat to physical safety, health or survival of others. We are also expanding our policies to better protect immigrants, migrants, refugees and asylum seekers in advertisements that suggest these groups are inferior or express contempt, dismissal or disgust towards them, “he said. Zuckerberg.