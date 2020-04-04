CNN Host Erin Burnett Cries During Live Interview With Widow Of Coronavirus Victim

CNN host Erin Burnett couldn’t get by way of a stay interview Friday evening earlier than crying throughout an emotional speak with a girl whose husband has simply died from coronavirus issues.

The interview occurred on her Erin Burnett Out Entrance present on CNN. The interview topic, Maura Lewinger of Queens, New York, shared her story about shedding her husband, Joseph, and having to say goodbye over Facetime as he died.

“They put him on a ventilator within the morning and transferred him to ICU, then I spoke to that nurse and he was very reassuring and I requested him to play music and he did,” Lewinger stated.

Then issues took a flip for the more severe.