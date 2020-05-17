NEWS

CNBLUE’s Yonghwa introduces his upcoming Wedding Boyz’ project single ‘Would You Marry Me?’

May 17, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

CNBLUE’s Yonghwa has launched an introductory teaser for his upcoming Wedding Boyz‘ project single “Would You Marry Me?“.

Within the ‘Reply Movie’ teaser above, Yonghwa says that he needed to share some heat and return the love that he is been receiving. Wedding Boyz’ reunion project will probably be Half 1 of Yonghwa’s model new solo music launch sequence, the ‘Reply Project‘. All 4 of the unique Wedding Boyz’ project group members, together with Yonghwa, Spotlight‘s Doojoon, Lee Joon, and Kwanghee, are coming collectively for a single titled “Would You Marry Me?”, a tune good for congratulations at a marriage ceremony.

“Would You Marry Me?” drops on Might 19 KST. Try Yonghwa’s teaser above, and ensure to activate the English captions!

READ  Natty puts on energetic dance performance in 2nd teaser for 'NineTeen' debut MV

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.