CNBLUE’s Yonghwa introduces his upcoming Wedding Boyz’ project single ‘Would You Marry Me?’

CNBLUE’s Yonghwa has launched an introductory teaser for his upcoming Wedding Boyz‘ project single “Would You Marry Me?“.

Within the ‘Reply Movie’ teaser above, Yonghwa says that he needed to share some heat and return the love that he is been receiving. Wedding Boyz’ reunion project will probably be Half 1 of Yonghwa’s model new solo music launch sequence, the ‘Reply Project‘. All 4 of the unique Wedding Boyz’ project group members, together with Yonghwa, Spotlight‘s Doojoon, Lee Joon, and Kwanghee, are coming collectively for a single titled “Would You Marry Me?”, a tune good for congratulations at a marriage ceremony.

“Would You Marry Me?” drops on Might 19 KST. Try Yonghwa’s teaser above, and ensure to activate the English captions!