CNBLUE’s Yonghwa drops a romantic teaser photo for his ‘Wedding Boyz’ project single ‘Would You Marry Me?’

CNBLUE‘s Yonghwa has dropped a romantic particular person teaser picture for his upcoming ‘Marriage ceremony Boyz‘ project single!

The highly-anticipated ‘Marriage ceremony Boyz’ reunion project will probably be Half 1 of Yonghwa’s model new solo music launch collection, the ‘Reply Project‘. All 4 of the unique ‘Marriage ceremony Boyz’ project group members together with Yonghwa, Spotlight‘s Doojoon, Lee Joon, and Kwanghee are coming collectively for a single titled “Would You Marry Me?“, a tune excellent for congratulations at a marriage ceremony ceremony!

Yonghwa, Doojoon, Lee Joon, and Kwanghee’s “Would You Marry Me?” is ready for launch online this Could 19 at 6 PM KST. Preserve an eye fixed out for extra of the members’ teasers till then!