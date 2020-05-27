CMRL Recruitment 2020 For Site Engineer Vacancies at chennaimetrorail.org:

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited is declaring its latest CMRL Recruitment 2020 through the official portal chennaimetrorail.org. There are various Site Engineer jobs available and for that interested candidates may apply for the notification.

CMRL Recruitment 2020 Name of the Organization The Chennai Metro Rail Limited Name of the Region Channai (Tamil Nadu) Posts Name Assistant Manager/Deputy Manager/Manager

(Finance & Accounts)

Site Engineer (Civil) No. of Vacancies 02 Posts Application Fees No Fees Job Category Sarkari Naukri Walk-In Date Work Location Chennai (Tamil Nadu) Pay Scale Asst. Manager / Dy. Manager / Manager

(Finance & Accounts) : Rs. 40, 000/- to 80, 000/-

Site Engineer (Civil): Rs. 40, 000/- Application Mode Online Official Website chennaimetrorail.org

CMRL Recruitment Notification 2020:

For both these jobs, we are providing essential details for Education, Experience, Age, Registration Fees, Application Procedures, and much more is available below. Read all these details and then apply before the last date. For more information, go to the official portal chennaimetrorail.org and get the official notification.

Being one of the most popular departments there must be huge numbers of applicants who are going to apply for the CMRL Recruitment 2020. Hence interested applicants must apply soon and complete various procedures. Also, the official notification chennaimetrorail.org has other details related to the Chennai Metro Rail Limited.

CMRL Recruitment 2020 Details:

CMRL Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Candidates’ age should be less than 38 years to apply for the CMRL Recruitment 2020. Those who belong to various reserved categories such as SC/ ST/ PWD shall receive age relaxation into their upper age.

Here are several category wise Age Relaxation Years available:

Unreserved/ General Candidates: 38 years

SC/ ST Candidates: 05 Years

PWD Candidates: 03 Years

Ex-Servicemen: As per current government rules.

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested applicants must have the following qualifications to apply for any of the posts mentioned above:

For Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts)/Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts) / Manager (Finance & Accounts) Post:

Candidates with Chartered Account qualifications are desirable as well as should also be a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. They also should have a minimum of 2 to 7 years of Post Graduation experience. Experience in the Finance and Accounting field would be preferred.

For Site Engineer Post:

Candidates with Post Graduation Degree with Civil Engineering department from a recognized institute or university. Also, they must have a minimum of five years of experience Post Graduation from a leading institute.

Selection Procedures:

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited officials shall conduct various selection procedures. As per these proceedings, candidates will select. Basically, as per individual performances, Merit List shall declare.

Later on, there will be a Personal Interview, which also will conduct by the officials. Essential details for the meeting shall release via the official portal chennaimetrorail.org. Candidates need to keep visiting the site to know the latest news and notifications.

Pay Scale:

Finally selected candidates will receive their salary as per current CMRL rules and regulations. Also, the salary depends on the grade pay and class of the post. Here are related posts’ salary details:

Important Dates:

CMRL Recruitment Important Dates CMRL Recruitment 2020 Walk-In Date –

Walk-In Details:

Chennai Metro Rail Limited CMRL Depot,

Admin Building,

Poonamallee High Road,

Koyambedu,

Chennai – 600 107.

To get jobs into the leading department is quite competitive these days. Hence candidates who have relevant qualifications must hurry to apply for these Engineer and Manager posts. Candidates should also note that there are not so many selection procedures, they can get their jobs only through the Interview. It is a quite straightforward process.

Steps To Apply for CMRL Recruitment 2020:

First of all, candidates need to go to the official portal. For that, go to the: chennaimetrorail.org At the official site, search for the Careers/ Recruitment link. Click on that link and go to the official notification. It contains all the essential qualification criteria for all these posts. Read available details regarding the notification. Then Prepare your application form. Write down all your qualification. Attach the mentioned documents with it. Also, attach recent photographs. Then read about Walk-In-Interview dates. Appear for the Interview.

Official Site: www.chennaimetrorail.org