CMAT 2020 Syllabus – CMAT 2020 Dates – CMAT 2020 Result – www.aicte-cmat.in:

The All India Council for Technical Education has been declared the notification of CMAT 2020 Application Form, CMAT 2020 Syllabus, CMAT 2020 Dates, and CMAT 2020 results on the official site www.aicte-cmat.in. The CMAT examination conducted for technical education. The CMAT computer-based online examination. This is the National Level examination. So the smart candidates who are interested in the CMAT 2020 can apply online to the official site.

The Common Management Admission Test is known as CMAT, which conducted by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICET). The main aim of carrying out this examination is to check the student’s capabilities in various skills such as Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation, and current affairs. For this examination, students can get admissions to the first year in post-graduate programs in the colleges which are approved by AICET.

Name of the Organization: All India Council for Technical Education (AICET)

Name of the Exam: Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2020

Type of examination: Computer-based exam

CMAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

The applicants must be complete their graduation in the recognized university or institutions. The applied candidates should have an Indian Citizen. The CMAT candidates who are appearing for the final year exams are eligible to apply for these posts at www.aicte-cmat.in.

CMAT 2020 Application Fee:

The general category cmat candidates have to pay application fee Rs.1400/- + Bank Charges. For SC / ST / PWD category candidates should have to pay application fee Rs.700/- + Bank Charges. Candidates have to pay the application fee through Net Banking/ Credit Card/ Debit Card.

CMAT 2020 Syllabus:

For the examination of CMAT, the 2020 syllabus contains subjects such as Analytical Reasoning, Decision Making, Logical Reasoning, and Data Interpretation. The written test also includes Basic English i.e. reading comprehension, verbal ability, and verbal reasoning.

CMAT 2020 Exam Pattern:

The CMAT 2020 is a computer-based examination. All the questions are objective type. The total time duration will be conducting the 180 minutes. There is also a CMAT negative marking system available; each wrong answer deducts the one marks. Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness Each topic contain 25 questions respectively.

Steps for apply CMAT 2020:

First candidates visit the official site aicet-cmat.ac.in. Then click on the link “CMAT 2020 Application Form”. Then fill all the necessary CMAT 2020 details carefully and click on the submit button. Download it and take a print out for further use.

