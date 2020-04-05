Clone Wars Almost Delivered Star Wars’ COOLEST Battles

Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 almost supplied considered one of Star Wars‘ most epic battles. The conclusive season has given a deeper perception into the oft-forgotten Outer Rim Sieges within the first few episodes. The stage was set for one of many greatest and multi-dimensional battles the franchise has ever seen, however finally it wasn’t absolutely capitalized on as The Clone Wars took a extra streamlined strategy.

The lead as much as “Unfinished Enterprise” was nice. The Republic labored tirelessly to finish their string of losses within the Outer Rim. These on Anaxes had been particularly devastating and abnormally decisive. The persistent cyborg Admiral Trench actually had the Republic’s battle plans till Echo was ultimately rescued from the Separatists, not their strategic pawn. With out his thoughts offering battle plans, all the things was in place for the nice guys to strike again. The ultimate battle could be superb, and it was set as much as be such. Nevertheless, episode four would finally squander all the things it had constructed on this regard.

The episode, whereas nonetheless entertaining, took a tighter strategy. It centered largely on two tales each with totally different tones. Anakin Skywalker and his clones would take up an espionage mission on Trench’s command ship whereas Obi-Wan Kenobi and Mace Windu would face down legions of battle droids on the droid meeting plant. The mission would start with a Y-Wing bombing run, permitting drop ships to ship Obi-Wan and Mace Windu into the separatist base to face off towards a military of battle droids whereas the remaining ships battled it out within the sky. The battle was various, with contrasting approaches coming collectively for one thrilling narrative. Nevertheless, the episode paid extra consideration to a handful of characters versus fleshing out the bigger battle at hand.

There was an enormous alternative for The Clone Wars to ship one thing very spectacular. The battle of Anaxes might have even rivaled wars depicted within the Star Wars movies. A number of fronts had been represented and it provided a various take a look at the Republic’s discipline methods. On the very least it was capable of full the Dangerous Batch story arc satisfyingly. The narrative of the previous four episodes was character-driven in any case. It solely made sense for the ultimate installment of it to take a extra particular person strategy. Nonetheless, it’s a disgrace that it needed to come on the expense of such a promising second.

“Unfinished Enterprise” is in no way a nasty episode. It packed in some emotional moments and visually attention-grabbing motion. Seeing Anakin faucet into his darker aspect or Echo becoming a member of up with the Dangerous Batch was nice. On the identical time, it was virtually an excessive amount of for the bigger battle to deal with. The battle of Anaxes turned a background component that might have been higher represented. As a pivotal second within the struggle, it feels held again by The Clone Wars‘ 20 or so minute episode size. It achieved precisely what it wanted to for its characters, and nonetheless in an exciting style, however many followers excited by the battle’s arrange might have been left considering of what might have been.

