Climate change triggers a wolf spiders boom in the Arctic

Amanda Koltz / Washington University



Scientists around the world have already studied how extreme weather makes spiders more aggressive, and now they’re also noticing that arachnid numbers can increase.

A new study published in the journal Royal Society Open Science reveals that Arctic wolf spiders (Pardosa glacialis) are experiencing a population boom in hatchlings due to the impact of climate change in the Arctic.

Scientists from Denmark, the United States and Canada worked with principal investigator Toke T. Hoye of the Arctic Research Center and the Department of Bioscience at Aarhus University on the new study published in June 2020. At the Zackenberg Research Station in Greenland , scientists observed wolf spider populations in the area between 1996 and 2014 and noted that they were laying many more eggs as the Arctic experienced warmer weather.

Female wolf spiders weave their eggs into a special sack, and each egg sack is considered a single package. The researchers found that wolf spiders in the Arctic used to lay one clutch of eggs, but laid two clutches a year as the region began to have longer stretches of warmer climate.

The study, which spanned 19 years, not only showed that wolf spiders were incubating eggs twice a year, but they were also incubating large numbers of eggs in a second batch.

Female spiders are getting bigger too. “We observed that the previous thaw is also leading to a larger female body size in the same spider species,” the study stated.

According to the study, Arctic wolf spiders sit at the top of the invertebrate food chain and have no natural insect predators in the Arctic. Wolf spiders do not make webs, but hunt for prey on the ground. Wolf spiders that live in the Arctic mainly eat insects that live on the ground and also eat other spiders.

“Smaller arthropod predators, like other spiders, could also suffer from increased abundance of wolf spiders due to limited differentiation in diet among predators in the high Arctic,” the study concludes.

If wolf spiders living in the Arctic want to keep their large numbers of young healthy, they will need to double their food supply or change their diet entirely.

Previous studies have shown that hot weather also changed the types of insects that Arctic wolf spiders liked to eat.

In 2018, researchers at Washington University in St. Louis found that Arctic wolf spiders ate fewer insects called springtails during warm temperatures. Instead, they opted for a diet consisting of other spiders.

However, since Arctic wolf spiders are cannibals too, they will eat themselves when the population is too large.

“We can only speculate how ecosystems change,” Hoye said, “but now we can determine that changes in species reproduction are an important factor to include when trying to understand how Arctic ecosystems react to rising temperatures in the planet”.