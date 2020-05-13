NEWS

CJ ENM to reportedly host 'KCON 2020' with a live online concert next month

May 13, 2020
Cheena Khanna
In accordance to media outlet stories on Might 13, CJ ENM is getting ready to host ‘KCON 2020‘ online with a live concert broadcast quickly. 

Beforehand, CJ ENM introduced the cancellation of ‘KCON 2020’ in New York due to the continuing, world COVID19 pandemic. Different ‘KCON 2020’ dates equivalent to Japan, Russia, Thailand, and so on have been postponed for later dates of the 12 months. 

Now, in accordance to media insiders, CJ ENM is at present contacting numerous artists’ corporations in preparation for a live online concert a while this June. The precise date, time, and placement of the occasion has but to be decided. 

Keep tuned for updates. 

