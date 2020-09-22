CISF Recruitment 2020 for 35000 Constable Driver ASI HC Jobs Apply Online Application @ cisf.gov.in

The Central Industrial Security Force has recently declared their latest notification for CISF recruitment which inviting interested applicants at their official website cisf.gov.in. Through the CISF Recruitment 2020, the department is inviting eligible candidates to apply and make glorious career into the CISF.

The official notification is published through the cisf.gov.in official CISF portal and contains all the information. More than 35000 vacancies for various trades and posts are vacant here, and all of them are suppose to fill by eligible aspirants.

CISF comes under the Central Government, and hence it comes with certain schemes which also come under the same government. Most people who prefer to have Government jobs, desire for the Central one because of their higher pay scales and constant increment into their salaries along with their promotions.

Here the department is offering vacancies such as Constable, Inspector, Assistant Sub Inspector and so on other many posts. Qualifications details below, as well as other criteria to follow, are also mentioned. Those who come under all these may apply for their desired vacancies. For more details, visit the official CISF portal cisf.gov.in and from the official notification get all the details in brief.

CISF Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: 37,000+ Posts

Posts’ Details:

Sub Inspector (SI) Head Constable (HC) Constable (Driver) Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI)

Category Wise Vacancies/ Post Wise Vacancy details will release soon.

Required Educational Qualification:

As per the different post, each of it requires different qualification, and hence candidates with such skills are needed. Most of these vacancies aspirants with HSC/ Graduation qualification are required along with some specific skills too.

Applicants must have their educational qualification certificates through government recognized institute/ university. At the time of document verification, they need to verify their original documents and then only they will get their final job allotment letters.

Others:

With such Constable (Driver) posts, aspirants should have their Valid Driving License to apply. License for Heavy Motor Vehicle, Transport Vehicle, Geared Motor Cycle, Light Motor Cycle is required. Also, aspirants need to have individual skills and experience for driving above mention type of vehicles.

Geared Motor Cycle Heavy Motor Vehicle Light Motor Vehicle Transport Vehicle

Age Limit/ Age Relaxation:

Candidates applying for the CISF Recruitment 2020, their age must be between 21 to 27 years to apply for offered vacancies. Moreover, candidates belonging to reserved categories such as SC/ ST/ PWD will get age relaxation into their upper age limit. Age relaxation will be by current central government rules.

Selection Procedures:

Everyone is aware that such responsible jobs into force require fit and healthy candidates who happen to have a strong body and more stamina. Also, they need to be fully active and determined for their work assignments.

For such, aspirants must have to pass various selection procedures based on Physical Fitness as well as Personality and Knowledge. There would be numerous selection procedures in which candidates have to qualify to get shortlisted for final methods.

Some of the selection procedures such as Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Measurement Test, Physical Standard Test, Personal Interview, Driving Test, Skills Test, Computer Test, and Medical Test, etc. might happen.

It is notable that, some of the standards and criteria might come out as a little bit different for Male as well as Female candidates, which of course will be as per government rules and regulations.

Test for Selection Procedure Physical Efficiency Test Physical Measurement Test Personal Interview (Walk-in Interview) Driving Test Skill Test Medical Test

In the beginning, some selection procedures will be joint in which all those who have already applied need to appear. As each of the procedure is complete, only shortlisted candidates will get an invitation for further proceedings.

After a few procedures, finally shortlisted candidates would be selected. And in the end, well prepared and skilled, deserving candidates will remain and get their jobs into CISF. They will be then assigned their jobs, anywhere in India.

Pay Scale:

Shortlisted candidates will get their salary along with their grade pay in which their wages might be starting from 5,200 to 20,200/- rupees with grade pay of 2,200/- rupees per month. After that, based on Central Government rules, they will receive other allowance and increments with promotions.

How To Apply for CISF Recruitment 2020:

For applying, CISF candidates need to log in to official website. Go to cisf.gov.in and search for the official notification. Click on that link, and then formal announcement with all the instructions will open. Read all the details carefully and after that go to Apply Online link. Select the post for which you want to apply and then start filling the form. Enter required details of your Education, Experience, Personal, Also for correspondence, give proper Address and correct phone number/ e-mail ID. You might receive some letters/ documents for verification etc. At last, upload your scanned signature and photograph. Also, pay the registration fees as per guidelines through the safe mode of payment. After filling the form click on Submit button. Candidates need to get a copy of the filled form for future reference. Complete all procedures mentioned above within the dates scheduled.

CISF Recruitment Important Dates:

Apply CISF Recruitment Online From Will Declare Soon Last Date of CISF Recruitment Applying Will Declare Soon Last Date of Payment Will Declare Soon Written Test Date Will Declare Soon

