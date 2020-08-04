Cirque du Soleil opens its contents to quarantine

For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Under the motto “Let’s stay connected” and the hashtag #CirqueConnect, Cirque du Soleil created a platform for people who are quarantined by the coronavirus in the world enjoy, for free, its contents.

“In these moments in which the measures to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) have suspended the possibility of experimenting live, Cirque du Soleil has wanted to bring its content closer so that its followers can enjoy it from the comfort of their homes,” says the company statement, released this March 27.

Among the options offered, the company reported that it will premiere a 60-minute special, with the best moments from three shows: Kurius – Cabinet of Curiosities, THE and Luzia. The statement states that these shows will have “never-before-seen angles, which can only be experienced on the television screen.”

On the website, Cirque du Soleil explains that the initiative goes beyond showing their shows: “You can even exercise #CirqueWay, learn new makeup techniques, immerse yourself in virtual reality or surprise your children with unique videos created for them “

Screenshot by Jován Pulgarín / CNET



Part of this offer are training tutorials, named “Cirque it Out” and “Color Me Cirque”, following the advice of Cirque du Soleil artists. Professionals will also teach makeup techniques.

“Now more than ever, our fans need the distraction that the show brings, a break from the chaos. We want to contribute on our part to bring a little joy, even if it is in the distance,” said Sheila Morin, director of marketing for Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.